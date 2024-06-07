Taylor Swift’s Eras tour captures mysterious figure dancing alone in creepy video in Madrid; ‘I'm scared…’

A viral video from Taylor Swift's Eras tour stop in Madrid has sent shivers down fans' spines. The concert footage from Madrid captures a mysterious figure seemingly dancing and vibing on its own as the pop star continued her performance. The clip filmed high above the stage with no apparent security personnel nearby, has sparked speculations. While some slammed the video as creepy, others joked about it, suggesting that perhaps Billie or Taylor's ex, Alwyn, is hiding. Fans are left spooked by a viral video from Taylor Swift's Madrid concert, showing a mysterious figure dancing alone, sparking wild theories and reactions.

Mysterious figure spotted at Taylor Swift’s concert

A fan-recorded video, capturing Swift's performance of Delicate turned spooky when it zooms in to the stadium's highest point. There, a lone figure stands eerily still, sometimes moving, other times just making hand gestures, far from any apparent security. The internet is buzzing with theories about this mysterious attendee.

Could it be a dedicated (and somewhat unsettling) superfan who climbed to great heights to catch a glimpse of the Fortnight singer, Or something more…unexplained? While the video claims to be from the Madrid concert, and the mystery may forever remain unsolved, one thing's for sure: Taylor's stay in Madrid was unforgettable. She surprised fans with a completely revamped setlist, even throwing in a few Spanish phrases that stole hearts!

Fans react to Taylor Swift’s mysterious Madrid attendee

While some fans took the appearance in stride, others were genuinely freaked out, requesting the video be deleted for its unsettling nature. Theories ran wild, with some joking about aliens or even Taylor's boyfriend, Joe Alwyn. One freaked-out fan commented, "I'M SCARED WTF DELETE," while another, convinced of Taylor's involvement, countered, “Knowing Taylor Swift, she's probably behind this and teasing something new!”

Taylor Swift’s upcoming tours

Riding high on the critical acclaim of her latest album, "The Tortured Poets Department," Taylor Swift's epic Eras Tour is sweeping across Europe. Following a successful US leg, the tour began its European adventure on May 9th with four sold-out shows in France and then continued to Sweden, Portugal, and Spain.

Swift is scheduled to perform the first of three nights in Edinburgh, Scotland, starting on June 7. Then, she will head to Liverpool, England, for another three-show run at Anfield Stadium on June 13th, 14th, and 15th. Her European tour will continue until August, with planned stops in London, Dublin, Amsterdam, Milan, and other cities.