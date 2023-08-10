BLACKPINK's Lisa drops holiday pics from Europe, fans think she is with rumoured BF Frédéric Arnault

BLACKPINK member Lisa created a storm among her fans aka Blinks ever since she dropped multiple photos from her vacation. She is seemingly visiting Europe. While it's not known when exactly she left for her holiday, many on the internet believe Lisa is on a trip with her rumoured boyfriend Frédéric Arnault and his family members. Also read: BLACKPINK's Lisa and Park Bogum spotted together at Bruno Mars' concert BLACKPINK singer Lisa is on a holiday.

Lisa on a vacation

Lisa shared photos in which she enjoyed her time exploring caves. She also took a dip in the ocean and looked happy as ever. This was followed by a photo of Lisa in a green bikini. While Lisa did not disclose the location, many quickly assumed she was in Italy.

Fans react to Lisa's pics

Her fans also connected the dots when Frédéric Arnault’s sister-in-law Géraldine Guyot posted photos from Italy. Although not the same images, some of her photos looked identical. Géraldine was seen with her husband Alexandre Arnault in them.

Reacting to Géraldine's post, one user wrote, “Post photos with Lisa please.” “Lisa is with you right,” asked another user. One more commented, “This is the proof!” Meanwhile, Lisa has shared a few more photos from her vacation recently. While many claimed those were too clicked in Italy, Géraldine's posts are also geo-tagged as Capri.

Lisa's dating life

Lisa's dating rumours began last month after being spotted out and about with her friends. As per a post on an online fan community, Lisa was with Frédéric Arnault at an unknown eatery in Paris. The two were said to be busy talking while many claimed that they were on a date. Neither of them has reacted to their relationship reports so far. Lisa was previosuly rumoured to be dating Park Bo Gum.

BLACKPINK

Previously, it was BLACKPINK member Jisoo who confirmed her relationship with actor Ahn Bo Hyun. After Ahn Bo Hyun was snapped at the singer's apartment in Seoul, their agencies issued a statement. It read, "They are getting to know each other with positive feelings. We would be thankful if you look upon them with warmth.”

On the other hand, member Jennie is rumoured to be dating BTS member Kim Taehyung. Earlier, they were snapped by a paparazzi together in Paris. BLACKPINK member Rosé was also found wrapped up in dating rumours with actor Kang Dong Won. However, her agency YG Entertainment denied it officially. BLACKPINK consists of Lisa, Jennie, Jisoo and Rosé. They recently marked 7 years of their debut anniversary.

