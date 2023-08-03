Jung Hae In denies playing cupid to BLACKPINK's Jisoo and Ahn Bo Hyun: ‘I didn’t know they were together'

Actor Jung Hae In briefly commented on the news of BLACKPINK's Jisoo dating actor Ahn Bo Hyun. Jisoo and Bo Hyun continue to trend on the internet after their agencies confirmed their relationship. Amid this, Jung Hae In revealed that he never knew about Jisoo and Ahn Bo Hyun's relationship during a media interaction. Also read: BLACKPINK'S Jisoo and Ahn Bo-hyun are in a relationship, fans elated Jung Hae In and BLACKPINK's Jisoo were seen in Snowdrop.

Jung Hae In and Jisoo

Jung Hae In and Jisoo starred together in the K-drama Snowdrop. The drama marked the unofficial BLACKPINK leader's acting debut. Jung Hae In opened up about the news of his co-star's personal life during an interview following the premiere of his Netflix drama, D.P 2.

Jung Hae In on Jisoo dating Ahn Bo Hyun

Jung Hae In who also shares a close bond with Ahn Bo Hyun, was asked if he may have introduced Jisoo and the Yumi's Cells actor. Denying the speculations, Soompi quoted him saying, "I also saw it through the entertainment news section of a web portal before this interview,” and added, “I hope the two of them will continue their healthy and beautiful relationship. I didn’t know they were dating.”

“I’m not very interested in dating news of celebrities and such. I’m also a celebrity, but I’m not that interested in other people’s relationships,” the actor also added.

BLACKPINK's Jisoo dating Ahn Bo Hyun

Earlier in the day, Korean news outlet Dispatch broke the news of Jisoo and Ahn Bo Hyun's relationship. They shared photos of the couple as they were snapped meeting at Jisoo's house in South Korea.

As their relationship rumours spread like wildfire, Jisoo’s agency YG Entertainment and Ahn Bo Hyun’s agency FN Entertainment both came forward and confirmed the news. They shared in a statement, "They are getting to know each other with positive feelings,” and added, “We would be thankful if you look upon them with warmth.”

Internet reacts to Jisoo and Ahn Bo Hyun's relationship

Reacting to Jisoo and Ahn Bo Hyun's dating news, fans took to Twitter and extended best wishes to the couple. A fan wrote, “Unexpected but so happy for her.” Another one added, “The plot twist that Haesoo shippers didn't expect! Congrats Ahn Bohyun please take care of Jisoo.” “Not an avid fan of GG/BP/YG artist but I want to applaud for both of them because they’re so cool to clarify their relationship even though no one can predict this two. Hope stay long together,” one more said. “In Kpop industry somebody want Kim Jisoo with Hong Jisoo.. In Kdrama industry somebody want Kim Jisoo with Jung Haein. But in reality Jisoo with Ahn Bo Hyun. Congrats,” tweeted someone else too.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON