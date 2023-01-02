BLACKPINK’s Jisoo to make solo debut this year, recording in process

K-pop group BLACKPINK's member Jisoo is all set to make her solo debut in 2023. BLACKPINK consists of Jisoo, Jennie, Rosé and Lisa. Jisoo is the final member to make her solo career debut as a singer. Earlier, Jisoo made her acting debut with K-drama Snowdrop, opposite Jung Hae In. Also read: Blackpink's Jisoo hugs Camila Cabello as she performs during LA Born Pink concert, leaves Rosé jealous

Jisoo’s solo album is currently in the recording phase. Her agency YG Entertainment updated that she has wrapped up the photo shoot for the album and is likely to announc the album title soon.

In a statement, Soompi quoted Blackpink’s agency saying, “BLACKPINK’s Jisoo is currently working hard on recording her solo album. While carrying out a busy world tour schedule since last year, she finished the album jacket photo shoot and worked on music production whenever she got the time in order to keep the promise with fans. She will greet (fans) soon with good news.”

Reacting to the news, a fan wrote on Twitter, “Omg i’m so excited Jisoo is having her solo debut soon.” “I'm excited for Jisoo's solo debut. She has a beautiful voice,” added another one. Someone also said, “Excited to see what Jisoo's solo debut will bring us bc her creativity is really out of this world.”

For now, Blackpink members, Lisa, Jisoo, Rose and Jennie are touring across countries for their Born Pink world tour. They kickstarted the tour in the US and were joined by artists like Camila Cabello for their Los Angeles concert. After the US, they will be heading to places in North America, Europe, Asia and Australia. The tour will wrap up in late June 2023.

Blackpink debuted in 2016 with their first album Square One. Their latest album, Born Pink was released in September 2022, which marked their comeback after two years of hiatus. They had taken a break to focus on solo careers, much like BTS.

So far it was Jennie, Rosé and Lisa who treated fans to their solo albums and with the latest update around Jisoo’s first solo album, it seems like the group might have a new project announcement for the fans. Interestingly, if her solo album comes out in the middle of the Born Pink tour, fans might also get a chance to witness a glimpse of her solo performance in one of the concerts. However, there’s no confirmation about the release date.

