Blackpink's Jisoo hugs Camila Cabello as she performs during LA Born Pink concert, leaves Rosé jealous. Watch

Blackpink continue to make news with their US tour as they were joined by American singer Camila Cabello as a special guest at their Los Angeles concert. Camila performed with Blackpink’s lead singer Jisoo on her hit track, Liar which made it to the Billboard Hot 200 chart as the top 3 in 2019. Photos and videos from the concert have surfaced online and fans want to see them together more. Also read: Blackpink’s Lisa has hilarious response for fan asking her to marry him during live with Jisoo

At the special performance, Jisoo wore a red slit dress. Camila, on the other hand, extended support to Blackpink with her customised Born Pink outfit. The two shook a leg as they sang Liar. They were also spotted sharing hugs through the song and left Blackpink fans, aka, Blinks asking for more. Rosé further teased Jisoo and Camila for sharing ‘six hugges’ as she counted them.

rosé counted the amount of hugs that jisoo and camila gave and wanted to hug jisoo too... i swear 😭 pic.twitter.com/4UoVoWLNzf — chaesoo pics (@jpgchaesoo) November 20, 2022

Later, Jisoo dropped a photo with Camila from backstage and captioned it, “Love youuu.” “It was so much fun singing with you @camila_cabello Thank you for making my stage shine even brighter! P.S. Your outfit made out of our tour merch was SO cute!” she also added. Camila's team also shared a BTS video where she said, “Blackpink in your area.”

BLACKPINK in your area 💘 pic.twitter.com/Lodmz2yL0e — Camila Access (@CamilaAccess) November 20, 2022

Reacting to the camaraderie, a happy fan wrote on Twitter, “The fact that jisoo is the first member in blackpink to perform a solo song with a western artist, and that she's also the first kpop singer to make a collab with CAMILA CABELLO is actually insane.” “Need them to collab,” added another one. Someone also mentioned, “Rosé counted the amount of hugs that jisoo and camila gave and wanted to hug jisoo too... i swear.”

Blackpink members, Lisa, Jisoo, Rose and Jennie kickstarted their Born Pink tour in the US and have performed in Dallas, Houston, Atlanta, Chicago, Newark and Los Angeles so far. They will be finishing off their Born Pink concert tour in the US soon and will head towards places like North America, Europe, Asia and Australia, till late June 2023.

They debuted in 2016 with their first album Square One and are currently promoting their latest album, Born Pink, which was released in September. Blackpink recently marked their comeback after two years of hiatus, when they focused on solo projects.

