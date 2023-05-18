BTS' V, Blackpink's Jennie break the internet as they are spotted holding hands. Watch

Several videos and pictures have surfaced online that claim to feature BTS member V with Blackpink member Jennie as the rumoured couple stepped out on a date night in Paris. Both Kim Taehyung and Jennie are currently in Paris. While Jennie is slated to attend Cannes Film Festival for her acting debut show The Idol, V is also in the French capital for his overseas schedule. Also read: RM says he lived ‘narrow, closed life until middle of last year’ BTS V and Jennie in Paris, claims French photographer. Photo: Instagram/ AMAR Taoualit(AMAR Taoualit)

Several photos and videos claim V to be wearing a leather jacket with denim pants. He also seemingly wore a hat and Jennie sported a white sweater top with baggy joggers. While the pictures and videos don't capture a clear glimpse of their faces, the two were also seen in the exact same look on the same day at different places.

Reacting to their photos and videos, fans are currently flooding Twitter with mixed reactions. One of them wrote, “As a taennie supporter since 2017, my heart is so happy right now. I'm so happy for them. they deserve all the happiness, love and peace in the world.” “Awwww…they’re so cute,” added another one.

Someone also said, “Taehyung and Jennie in Paris walking hand in hand in the City of Love this is def them!! They're so much in LOVE.” “the way everyone knows it's planned guys be ready for the official announcement anytime soon,” also said one more.

However, this is not the first time that V and Jennie have been linked to each other. They were rumoured to be dating for a long time now. Previously several photos and videos which claim them spending time together had gone viral on social media.

While many claimed that the earlier photos were photoshopped, the newer ones seem to be even more real as a video also features Kim Taehyung and Jennie's managers walking behind them. The French photographer who captured them posted the videos and photos on social media and confirmed the same.

French paparazzi confirm seeing BTS' V and Blackpink's Jennie together in Paris.

In a post, the photographer also clarified, “Since I get a lot of messages here are the facts about the video. I simply filmed well-known personalities in the usual context of my work as a journalist. I speficy that this video dates from before yesterday (Monday night May 15) and I posted it today so that they are not bothered. The quality if bad because I didn't plan to see them in front of me and I didn't have my camera I was walking around in Paris and so I filmed on the iPhone. And yes I saw them well Jennie and V I confirm. Now we waiting if there will be a confirmation from Idols if they together or not!”

BTS consists of RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, V and Jungkook. While Jin and J-Hope are serving in the military, others will follow them soon. The group is on a hiatus for their solo careers and Kim Taehyung is likely to release his solo album next. Blackpink consists of Jisoo, Jennie, Rosé, and Lisa. Jennie made her Met Gala debut this year.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON