RM says he lived 'narrow, closed life until middle of last year', BTS leader adds: Really hard to become a better person

BTS leader and rapper RM has spoken about wanting to become a better person adding that it is 'really hard' to do that. In a new interview, RM also said that the definition of 'a better person' is different for everyone. He also shared that he 'lived a narrow and closed life until the middle of last year'. (Also Read | RM hints at military service in note for BTS fans, says he is scared) RM is the leader of the famous South Korean boy group BTS.(Instagram)

RM, aka Kim Namjoon, is the leader of BTS. The group comprises seven members--RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V and Jungkook. Last year in June, BTS announced a break from group activities to focus on solo projects. Since then, RM has travelled to several places for his projects. The BTS member regularly shares posts on Instagram giving fans glimpses of his life.

In an interview with Vogue Korea, RM said, "I always want to become a better person. But just as the content of love is much more important than the word 'I love you', I think you should first have a definition of 'better person'. It's different for each person, right? As I said, I write down the keywords of my life, try to have a sense of balance, study things I don't know, play hard with my friends, and take care of the people around me. It's really hard to become a better person. Because you have to do it for the rest of your life. That's why I think I feel elegant when I see someone who has lived for a long time with that kind of goal and heart."

Talking about what he has been doing RM said, "These days, I bump into new people, become friends, and try to work. In terms of human relationships, I think I lived a narrow and closed life until the middle of last year. That kind of stimulation is difficult, unfamiliar, and sometimes heavy, but I can feel something changing inside me little by little. If I get this balance right, I can lead it to good change, right?"

Earlier this month, RM collaborated with Colde with Love Part 2. It also featured EXO’s Baekhyun, and AKMU’s Lee Chanhyuk. In the album, RM collaborated for the title track Don’t Ever Say Love Me. Love Part 2 released on May 4 this year.

RM released his first solo mixtape, RM, in 2015 and his second mixtape, Mono, in 2018. He made his official solo debut last year with the release of his studio album Indigo. It also featured his collaborations with Erykah Badu and Anderson .Paak. The album peaked at number three on the Billboard 200. He has also collaborated with artists such as Wale, Younha, Warren G, Gaeko, Krizz Kaliko, MFBTY, Fall Out Boy, Primary, and Lil Nas X.

