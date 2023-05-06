RM hints at military service in note for BTS fans, says he is scared: 'When I'm about to slip your mind, I'll come back'

BTS leader RM, aka Kim Namjoon, has penned a letter to his fans and spoken about a host of topics including his feelings, fans' love and military service. Taking to Weverse on Friday, RM hinted that it made him 'curious and scared' to know what it will be like when he returns after completing his military service. (Also Read | BTS' RM talks about 'overstraining in K-pop', people working hard in Korea to improve themselves) BTS: RM wrote a long note hinting at military service.

RM talked about ‘trying to really live in the present’. He also spoke about BTS ''nearing the 10-year mark since 'we' came to exist (as a team)'. RM wrote, as translated by Twitter user @btstranslation7, "I've mentioned this before, but the older I get, the more I hesitate to open my mouth to say something. I don't really know how to describe it but I believe it's something about growing up, that's taught me about the value of silence. Some days, I start to see the happiness in things that used to sadden me and then the happiness I felt about other things will sadden me to no end," a part of his letter read.

RM also wrote, "My sense of confidence is both there and yet not quite. Maybe it's just become a sensation I've become comfortable with. To tell you the truth, I am both curious and a little scared to know what it will be like when I do come back. Time passes so swiftly and all things change and so will I. I think it would be irresponsible of me to hope your love (for us) will remain unchanged. Nor do I want to hold onto your coattails with tears (in my eyes)."

He added, "Rather than wandering around in search of love if I can embody love itself. I want to believe that love will naturally come to those who love and to those who show a willingness to nurture that love. It's nearly our ten-year anniversary. It's a shame to think about how the longer time passes and the dust begins to settle over my heart. I have to accept that there are some things that will only continue to get harder. In a way, I suppose this may just be part of the deal the weight that comes with matters of the heart and all of this goes to show just how much we shared together."

RM also wrote, "As for me I will spend each day thankful for the simple things in my life constantly reminding myself of what has been a part of who I am and as always I will continue to do just fine, a 'will have been pp' if you will. I understand that you all must have your fair share of challenging moments. I understand that these moments may come with a lot of pain but I hope you will do just fine! I will sometimes (and always) be curious about how you all are doing."

He concluded, “I'd like to think that my words, my letters are shaped by the little ways I want to express my love to you all. This is the way I'm doing so now! Take care in the rain! Don't get sick! And right when I'm about to slip your mind, I'll come right back to see you. Be healthy!”

Reacting to the post, a fan wrote, "Our love will remain. It will never disappear. me. Don't worry too much." "I feel scared that when one member starts to prepare us, just like this. The sadness just goes through my heart. Then I just focus on 2025," another person said. "Can only feel bad for them, understand that they're frustrated with having to put their lives on pause for mandatory military," read a comment.

BTS members will serve in the South Korean military for 18 months as per the law of the country. Jin, the eldest member of the group, started his service in December last year. J-Hope joined the military training last month. RM, Suga, Jimin, V and Jungkook will also serve in the military. They are likely to reconvene as a group in 2025. BTS made their debut in June 2013.

