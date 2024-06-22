Video of Taylor Swift extinguishing fire in NYC apartment during songwriting session with Gracie Abrams goes viral
The “Anti-Hero” becomes the actual Hero! Taylor Swift fought flames in her NYC apartment as Gracie Abrams dropped indispensable backseat wisdom.
Regardless of your fan status as a Swiftie, it's hard to ignore Taylor Swift's fiery position as one of the most dominating forces on planet music. Unfortunately, this fire materialised at the pop diva's New York City apartment, pushing her to take up arms against the flames when she extinguished the ordeal.
Fortunately, she wasn't alone in dealing with the shocking turn of events. With her “Us” song partner Gracie Abrams right by her, Swift tackled the shocking ordeal despite her initial confusion about wielding a fire extinguisher.
Abrams, who spent the 2023 summer opening Swift's record-breaking Eras Tour of epic proportions, not only hard-launched her new album “The Secret of US” on Friday, but also shared a glimpse of the behind-the-scenes debacle that ultimately birthed their duet “Us.” The shocking video, storming the Internet at this very moment, shows Swift putting out a small fire in her apartment's kitchen.
Also read | Taylor Swift's record-breaking Eras Tour could give a whopping £300m boost to London's economy
What happened in the viral Taylor Swift fire extinguisher video?
Gracie took the back seat and guided Taylor through it, leaving consequential life lessons for all about how to tackle a kitchen fire, especially when appliances are involved: “You're going to fire extinguish it. NOT water.” Meanwhile, Swift did her best to work the extinguisher, exclaiming, “I think we're going to die.”
Like any other regular person struggling to use an extinguisher, Swift pops the big question: “What do I do about this?" just before condensing her inner anguish and expressing it by momentarily bursting out in the familiar tunes of the expletive, “B**ch.”
Also read | Old Justin Timberlake anti-drinking commercial ‘ages poorly,’ resurfaces and goes viral after his arrest
Despite her stressed disposition, Swift calmly handled the situation and saved the day when the fire extinguisher finally listened to her pressing pleas. “Our purses are ruined, and my shoes and the whole room, I think”, she quipped after a cloudy mess overtook the fiery misfortune. One of her cats also joined the crime scene later.
Gracie Abrams shared this particular clip with another video featuring her and Taylor, gleefully harmonising during their practice songwriting sessions for her new song. “Writing this entire song from 2am to 6am was some of the most fun I’ve ever had in my life. @taylorswift13 now we know how to use a fire extinguisher. I love you,” the “Risk” songstress wrote on her social media platforms.
While we can't say if the pop stars were cooking something in the kitchen when fiery transaction transpired, we can definitely proclaim they've cooked a hit for the 2024 Summer.
Get more updates from Bollywood, Taylor Swift, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.