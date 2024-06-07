 Pregnant Swiftie's baby imitates Taylor Swift's signature gesture in sonogram - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Friday, Jun 07, 2024
New Delhi oC
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Pregnant Swiftie's baby imitates Taylor Swift's signature gesture in sonogram

ByBhavika Rathore
Jun 07, 2024 02:35 AM IST

A pregnant Swiftie discovered her baby makes Taylor Swift’s famous 'Heart hands' gesture during a sonogram.

It was a routine visit to the gynaecologist for pregnant Swiftie, Marie Smith when she discovered something interesting during her sonogram. She noticed that her baby was making a hand heart and could not help but compare it to Taylor Swift’s hand heart gesture during her performances. Smith could not believe her eyes when she saw the sonogram but was ecstatic that her baby had also turned into a Swiftie, just like her. The mom-to-be is expecting a baby girl this fall.

Pregnant Swiftie spots her baby making Taylor Swift's 'heart hand' gesture during a sonogram
Pregnant Swiftie spots her baby making Taylor Swift's 'heart hand' gesture during a sonogram

Smith is having a Taylor Swift-themed pregnancy

3.6 Crore Indians visited in a single day choosing us as India's undisputed platform for General Election Results. Explore the latest updates here!

Smith has been a Taylor Swift fan for the longest time and she was on cloud nine to see her baby make Eras Tour star’s famous curled hand gesture. And when even the doctors pointed out the gesture in a sonogram, she knew she was not hallucinating. According to PEOPLE, “Oh my God, I'm so glad you said something. I wanted to make sure I was seeing it right. But I'm the biggest Taylor Swift fan, so I was sitting here dying and I'm so glad you said it,’ ” recalled Smith saying to the doctor.

Smith is mother to a 17-month-old baby boy, Nashton. As she got to know about her next pregnancy, she planned everything about it around Taylor Swift. For her pregnancy news announcement, Smith and her fiance Fredrick posed with an “Enchanted to meet you” printed onesie.

Also Read: Taylor Swift’s Eras tour captures mysterious figure dancing alone in creepy video in Madrid; ‘I'm scared…’

Smith shared the ‘Fearless Era’ gestured sonogram picture on social media

Soon after the sonogram, Smith took to Facebook and TikTok to share the picture of her baby making the hand gesture. The 27-year-old mom-to-be captioned the post “I am having my first baby girl in October and had a sonogram a few weeks ago. She was doing the 'Fearless heart' above her head like perfectly. Die hard Swiftie, before birth.”

Her post on social media platforms garnered enough likes and netizens reacted to the news. One user wrote, “As an ultrasound tech, finding this is my new career goal”. Another wrote “lil Taylor tot” is “getting ready for a future concert.”

Get World Cup ready with Crick-it! From live scores to match stats, catch all the action here. Explore now!.

Get more updates from Bollywood, Taylor Swift, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
News / Entertainment / Music / Pregnant Swiftie's baby imitates Taylor Swift's signature gesture in sonogram
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, June 07, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On