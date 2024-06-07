Pregnant Swiftie's baby imitates Taylor Swift's signature gesture in sonogram

It was a routine visit to the gynaecologist for pregnant Swiftie, Marie Smith when she discovered something interesting during her sonogram. She noticed that her baby was making a hand heart and could not help but compare it to Taylor Swift’s hand heart gesture during her performances. Smith could not believe her eyes when she saw the sonogram but was ecstatic that her baby had also turned into a Swiftie, just like her. The mom-to-be is expecting a baby girl this fall. Pregnant Swiftie spots her baby making Taylor Swift's 'heart hand' gesture during a sonogram

Smith is having a Taylor Swift-themed pregnancy

Smith has been a Taylor Swift fan for the longest time and she was on cloud nine to see her baby make Eras Tour star’s famous curled hand gesture. And when even the doctors pointed out the gesture in a sonogram, she knew she was not hallucinating. According to PEOPLE, “Oh my God, I'm so glad you said something. I wanted to make sure I was seeing it right. But I'm the biggest Taylor Swift fan, so I was sitting here dying and I'm so glad you said it,’ ” recalled Smith saying to the doctor.

Smith is mother to a 17-month-old baby boy, Nashton. As she got to know about her next pregnancy, she planned everything about it around Taylor Swift. For her pregnancy news announcement, Smith and her fiance Fredrick posed with an “Enchanted to meet you” printed onesie.

Smith shared the ‘Fearless Era’ gestured sonogram picture on social media

Soon after the sonogram, Smith took to Facebook and TikTok to share the picture of her baby making the hand gesture. The 27-year-old mom-to-be captioned the post “I am having my first baby girl in October and had a sonogram a few weeks ago. She was doing the 'Fearless heart' above her head like perfectly. Die hard Swiftie, before birth.”

Her post on social media platforms garnered enough likes and netizens reacted to the news. One user wrote, “As an ultrasound tech, finding this is my new career goal”. Another wrote “lil Taylor tot” is “getting ready for a future concert.”