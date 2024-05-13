‘Featuring Taylor Swift?’: Gracie Abrams sends fans into frenzy as she reveals The Secret of Us tracklist

Gracie Abrams unveiled the tracklist for her forthcoming album, The Secret of Us, Monday morning. The 24-year-old singer made the announcement on social media with the caption, “June 21. Screaming so loud.” Abrams released the album's first single, Risk, on May 1. The album features 13 tracks in total, with the featured artist for the fifth being Taylor Swift. Taylor Swift features on Gracie Abrams' upcoming album, The Secret of Us(Instagram)

Gracie Abrams reveals tracklist for The Secret of Us

Abrams' second full-length album is slated to be released on June 21 via Interscope Records. Although much of the details are currently under wraps, the Difficult singer co-wrote the album's first single alongside Audrey Hobert, with production by Swift's frequent collaborator Aaron Dessner.

The Secret of Us tracklist:

Felt Good About You Risk Blowing Smoke I Love You, I'm Sorry us. (featuring Taylor Swift) Let It Happen Tough Love I Knew It, I Know You Gave You I Gave You I Normal Thing Good Luck Charlie Free Now Close To You

Abrams shares a close bond with the Cruel Summer hitmaker as she opened for her blockbuster The Eras Tour in 2023. While performing her latest single, Risk, on The Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon, Abrams revealed that opening for Swift was “the craziest privilege.” “We all love her dearly. It's a real master class to watch, to watch her do what she does,” she continued.

“I felt like I was at college for this job. I watched every single one of her shows that I was lucky enough to open. I think we did 31, and I watched from every place possible in each stadium, just trying to pick up on how she's able to do what she does, and she's such a one-of-a-kind person, friend, artist, all the things,” the Block me out singer added.

Fans go berserk over Gracie Abrams feat. Taylor Swift

Shortly after Abrams unveiled the tracklist, fans flocked to social media to express their shock over a feature from the Midnights singer. One fan wrote on X, formerly Twitter, “I will be there no matter what.” Another said, “THERES NO WAY. MY TWO FAVORITES. ON A SONG. TOGETHER. I CANT.” One more wrote, “FEATURING TAYLOR SWIFT???? ON A TRACK 5??????”