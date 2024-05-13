Taylor Swift makes beau Kelce blush in Paris; from sporting Chief colours to blowing kisses

On May 9, Taylor Swift kicked off the Eras Tour's European leg. The choreography and outfits for the show in the Paris La Défense Arena in France had changed. The 14-time Grammy winner reopened the Eras Tour after the release of her latest album, Tortured Poets Department. Taylor Swift pays tribute to Travis Kelce in her 87th Eras tour show in Paris.

The singer is in Paris with her mother, Andrea Swift, her boyfriend, Travis Kelce, supermodel Gigi Hadid, and actor Bradley Cooper.

Taylor Swift pays tribute to Travis Kelce with a dance reference

During her So High School performance, which is a song reportedly about Kelce, Swift referenced the "swag surf" dance. In a deft nod to the NFL player, the dancers also begin the performance seated on steps that resemble stands.

It is a Kansas City tradition for the team to dance to F.L.Y.'s Swag Surfin song before every game.

In a January episode of the New Heights podcast, the Kelce brothers admitted that the song has been their go-to since joining their respective teams. Taylor added a step to her set to show her support for the Kansas City tight end.

Swift wore Kansas City Chief colours for her 1989 set

Taylor Swift also wore her boyfriend Travis Kelce’s NFL team colours during her Eras Tour stop in Paris, France, on Sunday, May 12. During the 1989 portion of her concert, Swift wore Kansas City Chiefs hues with a gold crop top and a red skirt.

87th show in the presence of the 87 jersey number

Given that Kelce's jersey number is 87, Swift's noted that the performance marked her 87th appearance on the Eras Tour.

During her tour, the singer debuted her new song about Kelce, "So High School," in front of him. She also sang "The Alchemy," a song full of football puns.

Between Taylor's performances, fans managed to capture moments of Travis walking up to the stage and her blowing him kisses.