Was Taylor Swift's salute on Eras Tour show in Paris a nod to Matty Healy? Here's why fans think so

Taylor Swift is back on tour! Following a two-month break, the 34-year-old singer resumed the highly anticipated Eras Tour Thursday with a sold-out show at La Défense Arena in Paris. As the relaunched world tour follows the release of her 11th studio album, The Tortured Poets Department, Swift brought major changes, including striking new costumes and an all-new setlist, to the European leg of the show. Amid all the buzz around the latest Eras Tour show, some eagle-eyed Swifties noticed a Matty Healy reference onstage. Fans believe Taylor Swift gave a subtle nod to Matty Healy during Eras Tour show in Paris

Did Taylor Swift give a subtle nod to Matty Healy?

During the performance of her recently released track from TTPD- The Smallest Man Who Ever Lived, which fans believe is dedicated to Healy, Swift carried out an interesting choreography. As part of the energetic performance, Swift marched along the stage and ended up with a salute. Upon noticing the latest dance number, fans were certain that it was a subtle hint at Healy.

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

A similar march and salute was carried out by The 1975 frontman during the performance of Love It If We Made It. Swifties started drawing parallels between their performances with a comparison video on TikTok. While there is no official confirmation on whether the theory holds true, fans started affirming each other's observations on the video-sharing platform.

One fan wrote, “I noticed instantly! Why is no one talking about this?!” Another said, “I immediately caught that. Such a DIRECT call out. He does it every performance of [‘Love It If We Made It’].” Yet another TikTok user commented, “I gasped when i saw it!!”

Does Taylor Swift call out Matty Healy in TTPD?

Shortly after the surprise double album was released, Swifties were convinced that a number of tracks, including The Smallest Man Who Ever Lived, referred to Healy, whom the Cruel Summer hitmaker dated for a brief period. Fans also believe that the songs The Tortured Poets Department, Guilty as Sin?, But Daddy I Love Him, and The Black Dog all include subtle references to the 35-year-old English singer.