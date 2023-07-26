Malaysia's LGBTQ community criticizes the 1975's Matty Healy for 'white savior complex' during onstage kiss

Matty Healy, the British singer of The 1975, thought he was making a statement of protest and solidarity when he kissed his bandmate Ross MacDonald on stage during their Malaysia concert on Friday, after a speech full of swear words denouncing the country’s anti-LGBTQ laws. The 1975's Matty Healy is under fire for onstage kiss in Malaysia.(youlooksoc000175/TikTok)

But for many LGBTQ Malaysians, it was a gesture of disrespect and ignorance.

The 1975’s concert, which was the main act in Kuala Lumpur’s Good Vibes Festival, has triggered a backlash and disappointment from the community, who say Healy’s act may have worsened the situation for a marginalized group already facing repression and discrimination in Malaysia’s conservative, Muslim-majority society.

Homosexual acts are illegal in Malaysia and can be punished by fines and up to 20 years in jail. After The 1975’s show, the government canceled the rest of the three-day music festival, blaming Healy’s “controversial conduct and remarks.”

LGBTQ activists are worried that this could lead to a bigger crackdown – and they are also annoyed by the singer’s lack of seriousness. On Saturday, a day after the concert, Healy made fun of himself on Instagram, saying it’s “not as easy as it looks” to avoid kissing MacDonald, and posted a picture of his name trending on Twitter, the platform recently renamed as X. “What Matty Healy did, he thought he was doing something for us, but it’s giving white savior complex,” said Carmen Rose, a Malaysian drag performer. “He thinks we need saving, he thinks we need fixing, when in reality we have queer organizations here already doing the work.”

“If he wanted to advocate for queer rights here, he wouldn’t just fly off and leave the mess behind,” she added. “I don’t think he’s doing it for the community, he’s just doing it for himself … it was a publicity stunt.”

Many other queer Malaysians expressed similar criticisms online after Healy’s show, calling his actions empty at best.

“He is totally ignorant to the actual experience of the LGBT community in Malaysia and his performative ‘display’ has put the entire Malaysian queer community in the cross-hairs of an already conservative (government),” one person wrote on X.

The 1975 was supposed to play in Indonesia and Taiwan next, but have since canceled those shows.

The Indonesia festival, We The Fest, shared a statement on Instagram, “The band never take the decision to cancel a show lightly and had been eagerly looking forward to playing for fans in Jakarta and Taipei but unfortunately, due to current circumstances, it is impossible to proceed with the scheduled shows.”

Addressing LGBTQ concerns

LGBTQ activists in Malaysia say Matty Healy’s kiss and speech at a concert were not helpful, but harmful, to their community. Healy swore at the government and waved a wine bottle while talking about sex, which reinforced negative stereotypes of LGBTQ people in the conservative, Muslim-majority country.

The 34-year-old also ranted against the online backlash of inappropriate behavior with children.

“I do not see the point of inviting The 1975 to a country and then telling us who we can have sex with,” he said.

Activists say LGBTQ people in Malaysia face daily stress, anxiety, and repression, with laws that criminalize homosexual acts and politicians that use homophobia to win votes. They fear Healy’s stunt could lead to more crackdowns and discrimination.

“What Matty Healy did, he thought he was doing something for us, but it’s giving white savior complex,” said Carmen Rose, a drag performer.

Thilaga Sulathireh, founder of Justice for Sisters, said Healy’s “lack of awareness on the context” had made matters worse.

Activists say international musicians can support LGBTQ rights in Malaysia, but they need to work with local organizations and educate themselves on the situation.

“They would have to work with local organizations and educate themselves on the history here, the current context, how it’s working here,” said Rose. “What they can do is to listen and learn from the locals themselves, because what works in the West does not necessarily work here.”

Other outrages

Healy’s kiss and speech at a Malaysia concert have also angered other local artists and businesses, who say he caused the cancelation of the festival and hurt the music industry. Healy could also make it harder for future foreign performers to come to Malaysia, where authorities are already strict.

Talitha Tan, a Malaysian singer who was supposed to perform at the festival, blasted Healy on Instagram for his “reckless ignorance, selfishness & inability to adjust or respect different cultures.” She had wanted to dedicate her performance to her late mother, she said.

“Malaysia’s not perfect. But man, I am shattered,” she wrote. “So yeah, (Matty Healy), I am furious at you and your white privilege, thanks for nothing.”

The 1975 has also canceled its next two shows in Jakarta and Taipei, disappointing fans. Indonesia is very conservative and homophobic, but Taiwan is one of Asia’s most progressive places for LGBTQ people.

It’s not clear why The 1975 has canceled its concert in Taiwan, which was planned for Tuesday.Other