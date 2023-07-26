Home / Entertainment / Music / ARMY trends HELP JIMIN on Twitter - Here's what BTS's Jimin needs help with!

ARMY trends HELP JIMIN on Twitter - Here's what BTS's Jimin needs help with!

ByPrapti Upadhayay
Jul 26, 2023 03:45 AM IST

BTS fans unite on Twitter with HELP JIMIN to boost Jimin's chart position. No emergency; it's a streaming project to support his music career.

BTS fans are rallying together on Twitter with the trending hashtag HELP JIMIN, but don't worry, it's not an emergency! The trend is actually about a streaming project aimed at helping BTS star Jimin chart higher in artist positions.

While some fans were excited and showed their love for Jimin's fanbase. While some fans appreciated the project and were excited to participate. One fan tweeted, “I LOVE JIMIN FANBASE SO MUCH.” “I swear there's nothing more creative project made by a fanbase like Jimin's," wrote another.

Others got worried when they saw the trend. One fan wrote, “Y’all made me think something was wrong with him when I saw this trending.” “I almost passed out, I’m not gonna lie to you! I panicked first, then I thought Jimin was dropping something! I’m excited to find out what y’all have planned! Jimin’s fanbases are the best," wrote another. But rest assured, Jimin is perfectly fine, and this is all about supporting him in his music journey.

One confused fan Jimin is releasing another album called ‘Help Jimin’ and wrote, “My first thought when I saw 'HELP JIMIN' was that he released a new album called HELP JIMIN."

Previously, there were concerns among fans about differences in promotions and restocking procedures between BTS members Jung Kook and Jimin. Fans noticed a restock of Jung Kook's special CD for his single "SEVEN," but Jimin's "Like Crazy" CD never received the same treatment despite heavy demand.

Despite these concerns, Jimin's talent and success are undeniable. His song "Like Crazy" debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 Songs chart, making him the first BTS member to achieve this milestone. He also broke several records on platforms like Spotify and even made it into the Guinness World Records.

Fans' dedication to supporting their favorite artists is truly commendable. The streaming project is an effort by ARMY to show their love for Jimin and help him achieve even greater success in his music career. So, if you see HELP JIMIN trending, now you know it's all about supporting BTS's talented member and not a call for emergency assistance.

