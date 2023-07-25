Fashion faux pas turned friendship - BTS' Jimin and Ryan Gosling bury the hatchet with Ken's guitar!

Ryan Gosling and Jimin of BTS have put the "Barbie cardinal rule" debacle behind them with a heartwarming exchange of gifts and kind words on social media. After accidentally copying Jimin's outfit from his "Permission to Dance" music video, Gosling presented Jimin with Ken's signature black acoustic guitar as a peace offering. Ryan Gosling's Ken in Barbie Movie and BTS Jimin in Permission To Dance video wearing the same outfit. (Twitter, BigHit )

In a gracious Instagram video, Jimin addressed Ryan and Ken, congratulating them on the big release of Barbie. "My fans are excited to see your video, so thank you so much," he said while holding Ken's guitar. Jimin playfully added, "I could see that you look great in my outfit."

Expressing his gratitude for the gift, Jimin continued, "Thank you for this guitar. I really love it, and I look forward to watching Barbie. Go Barbie!"

“Thanks for having my outfit in #BarbieTheMovie! You rocked it, Ken 🎸,” Jimin captioned the post.

Last week, Gosling publicly apologized for the fashion faux pas, acknowledging that Jimin had indeed worn the outfit first in his music video. He playfully referred to the "unspoken Ken code," stating that if one Ken copies another's style, they must offer their most prized possession as a gesture of reconciliation. Gosling, in a light-hearted manner, gave Jimin Ken's guitar as his "humble offering," considering Ken doesn't really play the instrument anyway.

The guitar is significant in Ken's rendition of "Push," a song by Matchbox Twenty, which highlights a low moment in his character's narrative and relationship with Barbie. On the other hand, Gosling's song "Rush" was part of the Best Weekend Ever iteration of Barbie the Album, which featured other fantastic tracks, including a duet between Brandi Carlile and her wife Catherine, singing Indigo Girls' "Closer to Fine."

This heartwarming exchange on social media shows that Ryan Gosling and Jimin have put any hard feelings behind them, and their friendly interaction has delighted fans worldwide. As the release of Barbie approached, the unexpected fashion coincidence caused a buzz on social media. Still, the two stars have demonstrated maturity and camaraderie by resolving the issue with mutual respect and goodwill.

