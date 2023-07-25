Home / Entertainment / Hollywood / Cillian Murphy says he is open to playing Ken if there's a Barbie sequel: 'Let's read the script'

ByHT Entertainment Desk
Jul 25, 2023 12:43 PM IST

Cillian Murphy, who plays J Robert Oppenheimer in Christopher Nolan's new film, says he is open to playing Ken, and cannot wait to watch Ryan Gosling's Barbie.

Cillian Murphy is earning rave reviews for his performance in Christopher Nolan's Oppenheimer. In a new interview with Cinefilos, Cillian was asked whether he would be interested in playing Ken. The actor plays physicist J Robert Oppenheimer, the father of the Atomic Bomb, in the biopic. Oppenheimer released on July 21, the same day as Greta Gerwig's film Barbie, which revolves around two plastic dolls, Barbie and her boyfriend Ken. (Also read: Oppenheimer review: Christopher Nolan’s least accessible and bravest film to date)

Cillian Murphy and Ryan Gosling play J. Robert Oppenheimer and Ken in Oppenheimer and Barbie respectively.
About Oppenheimer and Barbie

Oppenheimer is set during a period in history when he understood that testing the atomic bomb would destroy the world but that didn't stop him from pushing the button. it is based on the Pulitzer Prize–winning biography "American Prometheus: The Triumph and Tragedy of J Robert Oppenheimer." It also stars Emily Blunt, Robert Downey Jr, Florence Pugh and Matt Damon in pivotal roles. Meanwhile, Barbie stars Margot Robbie as Barbie and Ryan Gosling as Ken. Barbie follows around the premise of Barbie and Ken on a journey of self-discovery to the real world following an existential crisis.

What Cillian Murphy said about playing Ken

In a new interview with Cinefilos, the snippet of which has surfaced online on Twitter, Cillian was asked whether he would be interested in playing Ken. He said, "Sure, yeah! Let's read the script and let's have a conversation. I can't wait to see it. I think it's great for cinema to get all these great movies happening this summer."

More on Oppenheimer

The simultaneous release of Barbie and Oppenheimer became a global trend named Barbenheimer as both the movies continue to make records at the box office. In India, Oppenheimer has fared better than Barbie, although at the US box office, Barbie has outperformed than Oppenheimer.

The Hindustan Times review of Oppenheimer read, “Through its blistering tale of destruction, Oppenheimer deconstructs the idea of what a “biopic” should be. A statement of facts peppered with context and perspective? Or something greater? The end of a conversation, or the beginning of one? In asking us a series of important questions, Christopher Nolan crafts a piece of cinema that may not serve as spectacle, but it certainly is epic.”

