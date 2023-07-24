Ram Gopal Varma on Oppenheimer's Bhagavad Gita controversy: ‘The irony is…’

RGV on Bhagavad Gita controversy

On Monday, Ram Gopal Varma tweeted, “Irony is that an American nuclear scientist Oppenheimer read the Bhagwad Geeta which I doubt even 0.0000001 % of Indians read.”

His tweet is in reference to a contentious scene in the film, where the protagonist J. Robert Oppenheimer (played by Cillian Murphy), known as ‘the father of the atomic bomb,’ is seen invoking a verse from the holy Hindu scripture Bhagavad Gita immediately after a lovemaking scene with his girlfriend (played by Florence Pugh).

Reactions to RGV's remark

A user seemed to agree with Ram Gopal Varma's remark and wrote in the comment section of his tweet, “That too in Sanskrit, after learning Sanskrit.” Another user wrote, “We’ve heard enough Bhagavath Geetha interpretations from others than reading it once with our own interpretation unbiased and unprejudiced.”

A user also reacted to the objections raised by a section of the internet over how the scene plays out. They wrote, “Indians are more worried about showing the bhagvad gita in a bedroom.”

However, another user countered Ram Gopal Varma's remark and wrote, “Many Indians have read the Bible which I doubt 0.000000001% of Americans have ever dared to read...doesn't mean a thing RGV...” Another user wrote, “Bigger irony is that it includes you too sir!” Another user argued, “How can majority hindus understand it as it was in coded language, as it was the prerogative of a particular class to know the language for hundred of years.”

About the Bhagavad Gita controversy

The scene has angered the audience in India, many of whom vented their fury online, calling out Nolan for hurting religious sentiments.

According to sources of news agency ANI, Information and Broadcasting Minister Anurag Thakur has taken a stern view of the controversial scene. The minister has demanded absolute accountability from the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) in response to the objectionable scene.

The Minister has directed the filmmakers to promptly remove the controversial scene from the film. Moreover, he has warned that stringent action will be taken against all CBFC members involved in approving the screening of the movie, as per sources of ANI.

