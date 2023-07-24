Oppenheimer box office day 3 collection: Christopher Nolan's Cillian Murphy-starrer set to enter 50 crore club in India

Oppenheimer, which released in theatres on Friday, has been doing very well at the box office in India. Directed by Christopher Nolan, the film's weekend collection has taken earnings very close to ₹50 crore nett. Unlike worldwide box office numbers, Oppenheimer has been faring better than Barbie in India. (Also Read | Oppenheimer: Twitter user points out historical error in Christopher Nolan's film, stirs a debate) Christopher Nolan’s Oppenheimer is a staggering reckoning with history

About Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer, which follows physicist J Robert Oppenheimer's work and life, is a biopic set during the Second World War. Robert Oppenheimer helped invent nuclear weapons during that time. He was known as the Father of the Atomic Bomb. The film is set during a period in history when he understood that testing the atomic bomb would destroy the world but that didn't stop him from pushing the button.

Oppenheimer India box office collection

According to a Sacnilk.com report, Oppenheimer earned ₹17.25 crore nett in India on the third day of its release for all languages as per early estimates. The film minted ₹14.50 crore on day one of its release and ₹17.25 crore on the second day of its release. Currently, the total earnings of Oppenheimer stand at ₹49 crore. Oppenheimer released on the same day in theatres as Barbie in the biggest clash of Hollywood summer blockbusters.

Cast of Oppenheimer

In Christopher Nolan's Oppenheimer, Cillian Murphy essayed the lead role, Emily Blunt was seen as his wife, Katherine Oppenheimer. Matt Damon played the role of General Leslie Groves, the head of the Manhattan Project. Robert Downey Jr played Lewis Strauss, a senior member of the United States Atomic Energy Commission. Florence Pugh, Casey Affleck, Josh Hartnett, Kenneth Branagh and Rami Malek also feature in the film.

Oppenheimer earnings in US

According to an AFP report, Oppenheimer earned $80.5 million in revenue in North American box offices while Barbie raked in $155 million. The coincidental same-day release of the two starkly different but highly anticipated films created a bottom-up pop-culture phenomenon that transcended the individual marketing for either. Together, they also provided a shot in the arm for theatres hit hard by the pandemic as well as the rise of streaming services.

