Taylor Swift reveals meaning behind My Boy breaks all his Favourite Toys after ex Matty Healy says he hasn't heard TTPD

Taylor Swift just explained the meaning behind her new song My Boy Breaks All His Favorite Toys, even as fans are trying to decipher from whom the song is written. Many believe it is about her brief relationship with Matty Healy. Now, in a breakdown of the song for Amazon Music, Taylor revealed that the track is is from the “perspective of a child’s toy." (Also read: Taylor Swift track from The Tortured Poets Department does not come as a 'surprise’ to Matty Healy, reveals his aunt) Taylor Swift's new album The Tortured Poets Department has broken quite a few records.

What Taylor said

In the interview, Taylor said, “It’s a metaphor from the perspective of a child’s toy; being somebody’s favorite toy until they break you and then don’t want to play with you anymore. Which is how a lot of us are in relationships where we are so valued by a person in the beginning, and then all of the sudden, they break us or they devalue us in their mind. We’re still clinging on to ‘No no, no. You should’ve seen them the first time they saw me. They’ll come back to that. They’ll get back to that.’”

HT launches Crick-it, a one stop destination to catch Cricket, anytime, anywhere. Explore now!

She further continued, “So it’s kind of like a song about denial really so that you could live in this world where there’s still hope for a toxic, broken relationship.”

Taylor Swift is everywhere you look right now. Wonder what's the big deal about her? Read our special story, a primer on everything Swift

More details

In the song, Taylor sings, ‘My boy only breaks his favorite toys /I’m queen of sand castles he destroys / Cause it fit too right / Puzzle pieces in the dead of night / Should’ve known it was a matter of time.’ Many fans thought the track was about her short relationship with Matty Healy, although no such direct reference was indicated. Matty said in a recent interaction with photographers in LA, “I haven’t really listened to that much of it but I’m sure it’s good.” The two dated for less than two months in 2023, between May and June. He is currently dating model Gabbriette Bechtel.

Entertainment! Entertainment! Entertainment! 🎞️🍿💃 Click to follow our Whatsapp Channel 📲 Your daily dose of gossip, films, shows, celebrities updates all in one place.