Taylor Swift track from The Tortured Poets Department does not come as a 'surprise’ to Matty Healy, reveals his aunt

Many fans are already guessing that several songs in Taylor Swift's new album The Tortured Poets Department are about her brief romance with Matty Healy; especially the track The Smallest Man Who Ever Lived. Now, his aunt Debbie Dedes has told The Daily Mail that the new song does not ‘surprise’ him, and that he is quite happy in his new relationship with model Gabbriette Bechtel. (Also read: Taylor Swift will not write albums about romance with Matty Healy, claims source: ‘It was a summertime thing’) Taylor Swift dated Matty Healy briefly last year before they split in June 2023.

What Matty Healy's aunt said

Debbie Dedes said, “Nothing surprises him any more. He will not be surprised by the song. Him and her know what went on. As my nephew, we know a bit more about what went on than has been in the press. He's very happy in his new relationship so I'm sure he will be focusing on that.”

Matty is currently dating model Gabbriette Bechtel. The two were first photographed together last year in September as they were seen holding hands and kissing each other. It marked Matty's first relationship after his brief romance with Taylor. The two dated for less than two months in 2023, between May and June.

More details

Meanwhile, Taylor surprised fans two hours before the release of the new album sharing that her new album is meant to be a double album. The second volume is titled The Anthology. “It’s a 2am surprise: The Tortured Poets Department is a secret DOUBLE album. I’d written so much tortured poetry in the past 2 years and wanted to share it all with you, so here’s the second installment of TTPD: The Anthology. 15 extra songs. And now the story isn’t mine anymore… it’s all yours,” she wrote in a new Instagram post.

The album, which released on April 19, now consists of 31 tracks. It has already become the first in Spotify history to surpass 200 and 300 million streams in a single day. It broke the all-time record for most streamed album in a single day by doing so.

