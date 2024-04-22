Taylor Swift reacts to The Tortured Poets Department critic reviews with fitting lyrics

Taylor Swift is celebrating the worldwide success of her latest album, The Tortured Poets Department, by reacting to critic reviews. On Sunday, the Karma hitmaker took to her Instagram stories to share fitting lyrics from her 11th studio album for some of the positive reviews by major US and UK tabloids. This comes amid a magazine refraining from adding a byline for a negative review of TTPD due to violent threats in past. Taylor Swift personally responds to album reviews of The Tortured Poets Department by major tabloids (AFP)

Taylor Swift reacts to album reviews with lyrics from TTPD

The Cruel Summer singer shared the review by Rolling Stone magazine, titled “Come for the Torture, Stay for the Poetry,” with the lyric “And that’s the closest I’ve come to my heart exploding,” from the title track of TTPD. She also added a white heart emoji alongside her message.

Taylor Swift reacts to review of her album by major tabloids(Taylor Swift/ Instagram)

Meanwhile, she shared the lyrics “These chemicals hit me like white wine” from the song The Alchemy in response to a five-star review by the UK tabloid The Times.

Swift also reposted The Independent's review, titled “Irresistible, country-hued tales of relationships past and present.” She quoted another lyric from the album's title track - “everyone we know understands why it’s meant to be,” in response to the positive review.

Author's byline removed from negative review of TTPD

The Fortnight singer shared her reactions as Paste Magazine recently announced the removal of the author's byline from a negative review of TTPD to avoid “threats of violence.”

“Editor’s Note: There is no byline on this review because, in 2019, when Paste reviewed ‘Lover,’ the writer was sent threats of violence from readers who disagreed with the work. We care more about the safety of our staff than a name attached to an article,” the magazine shared on X, formerly Twitter.