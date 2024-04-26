 Monica Lewinsky sends fans into frenzy with Taylor Swift's TTPD lyric-inspired meme - Hindustan Times
Monica Lewinsky sends fans into frenzy with Taylor Swift's TTPD lyric-inspired meme

ByArya Vaishnavi
Apr 26, 2024 09:41 PM IST

Lewinsky shared the viral lyric, tagging the words to a picture of the White House

Former White House intern Monica Lewinsky recently stirred the internet with a Taylor Swift lyric-inspired meme. The 50-year-old joined in on the viral joke surrounding the line, “You wouldn't last an hour in the asylum where they raised me,” from the song Who's Afraid of Little Old Me?. The American activist seemingly poked fun at her affair with former President Bill Clinton, which caused an uproar in the late '90s.

Monica Lewinsky jokes about her White House scandal with Taylor Swift's lyric(Instagram)
Monica Lewinsky jokes about her White House scandal with Taylor Swift's lyric(Instagram)

Monica Lewinsky joins in on viral Taylor Swift lyric fun

On Thursday, Lewinsky shared the viral lyric, tagging the words to a picture of the White House. She made scandalous headlines during her internship period under the office of Clinton, whom she was having an affair with. Due to the highly-publicised Clinton-Lewinsky scandal, in 1998, the House voted to impeach him on perjury and obstruction of justice charges. However, the Senate fell short of the two-thirds vote that was required for his impeachment, per USA Today.

Lewinsky's take on The Tortured Poets Department-themed joke ensued a good laugh on social media as one X user said, “Your ability to have a sense of humor over what they did to you is pretty inspirational,” While another said “If Hillary retweeted this, the internet would break.” Yet another said, “I almost passed out when I realized this is not a parody account.”

One more user wrote, “I once met your sweet Colombian neighbor (economist at CAF) who said that for a long time you wouldn’t leave your apartment except to ask her to borrow the vacuum cleaner. The situation with Clinton was gross and you survived it. In fact, you emerged a star. Not only did you survive Beverly Hills High/Bel Air Prep but also Washington. No one would last an hour in any of it and you lasted for years. Look at how beautiful you are.”

News / Entertainment / Music / Monica Lewinsky sends fans into frenzy with Taylor Swift's TTPD lyric-inspired meme
