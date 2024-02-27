Monica Lewinsky at 50 is the face of Reformation's new collection; encourages people to vote in a fashionable way

Monica Lewinsky is the new face of Reformation's new workwear collection. According to People magazine, Lewinsky, the former White House intern turned anti-bullying activist, is building voting registration awareness for the upcoming 2024 election with the new campaign. Photographed by Zoey Grossman, the pictures from the campaign show Lewinsky striking a series of power poses in office-ready suiting (think trench coats, belted dresses, skirts and blouses, and more). 50-year-old Monica Lewinsky poses for Reformation's new collection. (Instagram)

Monica Lewinsky is reclaiming her power with Reformation's project, 'You've Got the Power'. The women's clothing label shared the news on social media with the caption, "@monica_lewinsky and @votedotorg are here to remind you that you've got the power." In the pictures, the 50-year-old wore two dresses, a belted polka dot dress, a trench coat, a skirt and blouse set, an officewear waistcoat and blouse set, and a power suit.

In a statement released by Reformation, Lewinsky said, "Voting is using our voice to be heard and it's the most defining - and powerful - aspect of democracy. Voting is always important, but the stakes are especially high this year with voter frustration and apathy threatening to meaningfully impact turnout." She told Elle, "We've seen in polls that voter frustration is up and apathy is up. We all have to be reminding each other that we can't let that get in the way of needing to vote, that's how we use our voice. That's where our power is."

Meanwhile, Reformation's new fashion line will be launched with a one-stop voting hub created in collaboration with Vote.org. The hub will offer a one-step guide to voters where they can learn how, when and why to vote this year. Additionally, Reformation will make a donation to Vote.org, and 100% of proceeds from its You've Got the Power sweatshirt will benefit the organisation.