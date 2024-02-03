Bill Clinton blames Presidential stress for Monica Lewinsky scandal, 'did to manage my anxieties'

The Clinton-Lewinsky scandal is one of the most discussed and controversial parts of American political history. It started as a quiet rumor but quickly turned into a nationwide spectacle, leading to an impeachment trial that captured global attention. But how did an anonymous tip morph into a political earthquake? Former President Bill Clinton, reflecting on the sex scandal that led to his impeachment in 1998, explored the matter in the 2020 Hulu docuseries titled Hillary. He suggested that it was his presidency that ultimately triggered the affair. Former President Bill Clinton applauds as his wife, Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton speaks in New York, Wednesday, Nov. 9, 2016, where she conceded her defeat to Republican Donald Trump after the hard-fought presidential election. President Trump and his allies are harking back to his own transition four years ago to make a false argument that his own presidency was denied a fair chance for a clean launch. Press secretary Kayleigh McEnany laid out the case from the White House podium last week and the same idea has been floated by Trump's personal lawyer and his former director of national intelligence. The day after her defeat in 2016, Hillary Clinton conceded. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)(AP)

Bill Clinton opens up on Monica Lewinsky scandal

The four-part documentary series Hillary, which is presently streaming on Hulu, explores the life of Hillary Clinton, her relationship with Mr. Clinton, and her failed 2016 presidential bid. But the series wouldn't be complete if it didn't cover the scandal that caused outrage on a personal as well as political level. In the documentary series, director Nanette Burstein questions 73-year-old Mr. Clinton about his involvement in the affair. “Nobody sits down and thinks, “I think I’ll take a really irresponsible risk,” the former POTUS said. “It’s bad for my family, bad for my country, bad for the people who work with me.” He continued.

Bill Clinton cites Presidential stress for Monica Lewinsky affair

Amid the scandal at the age of 49, which had a significant impact on his presidency and had adverse effects on his wife, Hillary Clinton, as well as the young intern involved, Clinton expressed deep regret. He openly acknowledged the intense pressure he was under and unequivocally admitted that his actions were inexcusable.

“You feel like you’re staggering around — you’ve been in a 15-round prizefight that was extended to 30 rounds, and here’s something that’ll take your mind off it for a while,” he said. The former President continued, “Everybody’s life has pressures and disappointments and terrors, fears of whatever, things I did to manage my anxieties for years.”

Upon the initial emergence of the claims, Mrs. Clinton steadfastly stood by her husband. Reflecting on that time, she expressed, "I was just devastated." Mrs. Clinton also mentioned, "Well, you’ve got to go tell your daughter." Mr. Clinton acknowledges that he is a changed person today. He states, “You know, we all bring our baggage to life and sometimes we do things we shouldn’t do. It was awful what I did.”

What was the Monica Lewinsky scandal

The Monica Lewinsky scandal unfolded as a political sex scandal entangling Bill Clinton, the 42nd president of the United States, and Monica Lewinsky, a 22-year-old intern at the White House. The affair became public knowledge in 1998, leading to Clinton's impeachment by the House of Representatives on charges of perjury and obstruction of justice.