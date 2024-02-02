Netflix 2024 Alert: Release dates for 80+ titles, including Bridgerton 3, Squid Game 2, Cobra Kai 6, & more
Netflix announces release dates for highly anticipated shows in 2024
Calling all binge-watchers! Prepare to have your calendars blown wide open as Netflix has finally spoken, revealing the release dates for some of their most anticipated shows in 2024. From the Regency-era scandals of Bridgerton to the deadly games of Squid Game, and the epic karate showdown of Cobra Kai, get ready for a year of nonstop entertainment. While there are a few disappointments, notably the major snub of Stranger Things season 5 with a 'disappointing' release date, there is still a lot to cheer about as well.
What’s coming on Netflix in 2024
Bridgerton 3 release date
Jess Brownell, Bridgerton returns for its third season, shifting the spotlight to Penelope Featherington (Nicola Coughlan), who, in the previous season, was on the verge of abandoning her childhood crush, Colin Bridgerton (Luke Newton). Adapted from Julia Quinn’s bestselling novels, the third season of the series will be released in two parts. Part 1 of Bridgerton Season 3 is scheduled for release on May 16, 2024, with Part 2 premiering on June 13.
Squid Game season 2 release date
Netflix has yet to announce the return date for the highly anticipated second season of the K-drama Squid Game. While the absence of a release date might be disappointing, the good news is that the thrilling show is set to make its comeback this year. In 2021, the series achieved massive success on the streaming platform, earning 14 Emmy nominations for its first season. The second season will feature new additions to its cast, including Park Gyu Young, Jo Yu Ri, Kang Ae Sim, Lee David, Lee Jin Uk, Choi Seung Hyun, Roh Jae Won, and Won Ji An.
Emily in Paris season 4 and Millie Bobby Brown's Damsel
Following the finale of Stranger Things in season 5, Millie Bobby Brown is prepared to make her debut with the brand-new series Damsel, while Emily in Paris muses over her romantic life and future in the magical city. Damsel, which is slated to debut on Netflix on March 8, promises an action packed with swordplay and fearless escapes. Netflix has not yet revealed the date of Emily in Paris season 4's debut, though.
NOW STREAMING
- American Nightmare
- The Brothers Sun
- Griselda: Limited Series
- Love on the Spectrum U.S. S2
- NASCAR: Full Speed
- Queer Eye S8
- The Trust: A Game of Greed
FEBRUARY
- One Day - On Netflix February 8
- Love Is Blind S6 - On Netflix February 14 (Releasing Weekly)
- The Vince Staples Show - On Netflix February 15
- Al Rawabi School for Girls S2 - On Netflix February 15
- Ready, Set, Love - On Netflix February 15
- Rhythm + Flow Italy - On Netflix February 19 (episodes 1-4) + February 26 (episodes 5-7) + March 4 (episode 8)
- Avatar: The Last Airbender - On Netflix February 22
- Formula 1: Drive to Survive S6 - On Netflix February 23
- The Mire: Millennium - On Netflix February 28
MARCH
- The Gentlemen - On Netflix this March
- The Netflix Slam - On Netflix March 3
- Hot Wheels Let's Race - On Netflix March 4
- Full Swing S2 - On Netflix March 6
- Supersex - On Netflix March 6
- The Signal LS - On Netflix March 7
Mark Your Calendars - 2024 Series Releases
- Young Royals S3 - On Netflix March 11 (Episode 1-5) + March 18 (Series Finale)
- Girls5eva S3 - On Netflix March 14
- 3 Body Problem - On Netflix March 21
- Is It Cake? S3 - On Netflix March 29
LATER THIS YEAR
- Ripley - On Netflix April 4
- The Upshaws Part 5 - On Netflix April 18
- A Man in Full - On Netflix this Spring
- Buying Beverly Hills S2 - On Netflix this Spring
- Netflix Is A Joke Fest - In Los Angeles May 2-12
- Bridgerton S3 - On Netflix May 16 (Part 1) + June 13 (Part 2)
- That '90s Show S2 - On Netflix this Summer
- The Green Glove Gang S2 - On Netflix this Summer
- Arcane S2 - On Netflix this November
COMING IN 2024
- American Primeval
- Another Self S2
- Anthracite
- The Asunta Case
- The Believers
- Black Doves
- Bodkin
- Cobra Kai S6
- Crooks S1
- Dead Boy Detectives
- The Decameron
- The Diplomat S2
- Echoes of the Past
- Elite S8 (Final Season)
- El Eternauta
- Emily in Paris S4
- The Empress S2
- Eric
- Exploding Kittens
- Furies S1
- Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar
- Heartstopper S3
- The Helicopter Heist
- Jentry Chau vs The Underworld
- Jurassic World: Chaos Theory
- LaLiga 24
- Love Is Blind Germany S1
- Love Is Blind UK S1
- The Madness
- Mo S2
- Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story
- The Night Agent S2
- Nightmares and Daydreams
- No Good Deed
- One Hundred Years of Solitude
- Our Living World Our Oceans
- Outer Banks S4
- Outlast S2
- The Perfect Couple
- Perfect Match S2
- Rhythm + Flow S2
- Selling Sunset S8
- Senna
- Sprint
- Squid Game S2
- Supacell
- Sweet Tooth S3
- Terminator: The Anime Series
- Thank You, Next
- To Kill A Monkey S1
- The Ultimatum: Marry or Move On S3
- The Umbrella Academy S4 (Final Season)
- Unsolved Mysteries, Volume 4
- Unstable S2
- Untitled Erin Foster Show
- *Untitled Katseye