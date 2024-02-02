Netflix 2024 Alert: Release dates for 80+ titles, including Bridgerton 3, Squid Game 2, Cobra Kai 6, & more

Calling all binge-watchers! Prepare to have your calendars blown wide open as Netflix has finally spoken, revealing the release dates for some of their most anticipated shows in 2024. From the Regency-era scandals of Bridgerton to the deadly games of Squid Game, and the epic karate showdown of Cobra Kai, get ready for a year of nonstop entertainment. While there are a few disappointments, notably the major snub of Stranger Things season 5 with a 'disappointing' release date, there is still a lot to cheer about as well. Bridgerton, Squid Game, and Cobra Kai Among Netflix's 2024 Lineup(Netflix)

What’s coming on Netflix in 2024

Also read: Netflix's Doctor Slump episode 3 release date and time: Park Hyung Sik and Park Shin Hye rekindle romance

Catch the complete coverage of Budget 2024 only on HT. Explore now!

Bridgerton 3 release date

Jess Brownell, Bridgerton returns for its third season, shifting the spotlight to Penelope Featherington (Nicola Coughlan), who, in the previous season, was on the verge of abandoning her childhood crush, Colin Bridgerton (Luke Newton). Adapted from Julia Quinn’s bestselling novels, the third season of the series will be released in two parts. Part 1 of Bridgerton Season 3 is scheduled for release on May 16, 2024, with Part 2 premiering on June 13.

Squid Game season 2 release date

Netflix has yet to announce the return date for the highly anticipated second season of the K-drama Squid Game. While the absence of a release date might be disappointing, the good news is that the thrilling show is set to make its comeback this year. In 2021, the series achieved massive success on the streaming platform, earning 14 Emmy nominations for its first season. The second season will feature new additions to its cast, including Park Gyu Young, Jo Yu Ri, Kang Ae Sim, Lee David, Lee Jin Uk, Choi Seung Hyun, Roh Jae Won, and Won Ji An.

Emily in Paris season 4 and Millie Bobby Brown's Damsel

Following the finale of Stranger Things in season 5, Millie Bobby Brown is prepared to make her debut with the brand-new series Damsel, while Emily in Paris muses over her romantic life and future in the magical city. Damsel, which is slated to debut on Netflix on March 8, promises an action packed with swordplay and fearless escapes. Netflix has not yet revealed the date of Emily in Paris season 4's debut, though.

NOW STREAMING

American Nightmare

The Brothers Sun

Griselda: Limited Series

Love on the Spectrum U.S. S2

NASCAR: Full Speed

Queer Eye S8

The Trust: A Game of Greed

FEBRUARY

One Day - On Netflix February 8

Love Is Blind S6 - On Netflix February 14 (Releasing Weekly)

The Vince Staples Show - On Netflix February 15

Al Rawabi School for Girls S2 - On Netflix February 15

Ready, Set, Love - On Netflix February 15

Rhythm + Flow Italy - On Netflix February 19 (episodes 1-4) + February 26 (episodes 5-7) + March 4 (episode 8)

Avatar: The Last Airbender - On Netflix February 22

Formula 1: Drive to Survive S6 - On Netflix February 23

The Mire: Millennium - On Netflix February 28

MARCH

The Gentlemen - On Netflix this March

The Netflix Slam - On Netflix March 3

Hot Wheels Let's Race - On Netflix March 4

Full Swing S2 - On Netflix March 6

Supersex - On Netflix March 6

The Signal LS - On Netflix March 7

Mark Your Calendars - 2024 Series Releases

Young Royals S3 - On Netflix March 11 (Episode 1-5) + March 18 (Series Finale)

Girls5eva S3 - On Netflix March 14

3 Body Problem - On Netflix March 21

Is It Cake? S3 - On Netflix March 29

LATER THIS YEAR

Ripley - On Netflix April 4

The Upshaws Part 5 - On Netflix April 18

A Man in Full - On Netflix this Spring

Buying Beverly Hills S2 - On Netflix this Spring

Netflix Is A Joke Fest - In Los Angeles May 2-12

Bridgerton S3 - On Netflix May 16 (Part 1) + June 13 (Part 2)

That '90s Show S2 - On Netflix this Summer

The Green Glove Gang S2 - On Netflix this Summer

Arcane S2 - On Netflix this November

COMING IN 2024