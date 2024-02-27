Rajya Sabha Election 2024 live: Polls for UP, Himachal, Karnataka 15 seats today
Rajya Sabha Election 2024 live: Elections began for 15 Rajya Sabha seats across Uttar Pradesh, Karnataka, and Himachal Pradesh today. The voting process will commence at 9 am in the upper house, with vote counting scheduled to start at 5 pm. In Uttar Pradesh, the BJP has nominated eight candidates, while the Samajwadi Party has put forward three for the ten Rajya Sabha seats. Although the BJP has sufficient numbers to send seven members unopposed, the candidacy of Sanjay Seth has increased the likelihood of a competitive contest for one seat....Read More
For a candidate to secure a Rajya Sabha seat from Uttar Pradesh, he or she requires approximately 37 first-preference votes.
In Karnataka, the Congress has relocated all its MLAs to a hotel ahead of the biennial election to fill four vacancies. Five candidates are competing, including Ajay Maken, Syed Naseer Hussain, and GC Chandrasekhar from Congress, Narayansa Bandage from BJP, and Kupendra Reddy from JD(S). With whips issued by all parties to their MLAs, concerns about cross-voting have arisen.
Meanwhile, in Himachal Pradesh, the Congress has issued a whip instructing all its MLAs to vote for the party's candidate Abhishek Manu Singhvi. This move has been criticized by the BJP, which claims that legislators have the right to vote according to their preferences.
Of the 56 Rajya Sabha seats up for grabs today, 41 members have effectively secured their seats in the upper house.
SP chief Akhilesh Yadav casts vote
UP CM casts vote in Rajya Sabha elections
Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav, Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath arrive at the polling station in Lucknow to cast their votes for RS polls
Mindgames begin ahead of Rajya Sabha polling in UP
Rajya Sabha Election 2024 live: Mindgames began ahead of Rajya Sabha polling in UP as deputy CM Brajesh Pathak claimed BJP had support of several lawmakers, while SP chief Akhilesh Yadav said BJP was enticing lawmakers
'SP made a mistake by fielding third candidate' says UP Dy CM Keshav Prasad Maurya
Rajya Sabha Election 2024 live: " Under the leadership of PM Modi, nation is developing, under the leadership of Yogi Adityanath, UP is developing, the MLAs who have been inspired by this, want BJP candidates to win...Samajwadi Party made a mistake by fielding 3rd candidate...they didn't have enough numbers but they still fielded 3rd candidate...when the counting of the vote happens, 8 BJP candidates and 2 Samajwadi candidates will win" said UP Dy CM Keshav Prasad Maurya.
'Democratic values have been finished off...let's see what happens if things happen this way'
Rajya Sabha Election 2024 live: Speaking about the biennial elections in Rajya Sabha today, National General Secretary of Samajwadi Party Shivpal Singh Yadav targetted BJP. He said, " Democratic values have been finished off...let's see what happens if things happen this way..."
Here are visuals from a polling station in Bengaluru, ahead of the Rajya Sabha elections in Karnataka
Akhilesh Yadav's taunt at BJP ahead of RS biennial polls
Rajya Sabha Election 2024 live: "We hope all three candidates of Samajwadi Party will win...BJP can use all the tactics to win elections. BJP will do everything possible for victory. Some of our leaders who want personal gains can go to the BJP..." said Akhilesh Yadav
Uttar Pradesh BJP MLA Ajay Singh speaks on Rajya Sabha biennial elections
Rajya Sabha Election 2024 live: "We are going to win all 8 seats...", Uttar Pradesh BJP MLA Ajay Singh said speaking about Rajya Sabha biennial elections.
Polls for 15 RS seats in UP, Karnataka, Himachal to be held today
