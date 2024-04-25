5 records broken by Taylor Swift's new album The Tortured Poets Department

Taylor Swift has caused quite a stir with her new album, The Tortured Poets Department. It's not even been a week since the pop star dropped it, but the album has already broken multiple records. (Also Read – Taylor Swift’s ex Matty Healy's ‘not so tortured’ reaction to his diss track; ‘I’m sure it’s..’) Taylor Swift's new album The Tortured Poets Department has broken quite a few records already

Here are 5 records broken by TTPD:

Billion streams in a week

Spotify announced on Wednesday that TTPD has become the first album to cross the one billion streams mark within a week. And it's only been five days! The previous record of most streams also belonged to Taylor, for her 2022 album Midnights, at over 700,000,

300 million streams in a day

After Taylor dropped the album last week on April 19, TTPD garnered 300 million streams on Spotify in a singular day. Going by its trajectory, TTPD is likely to cross 2 million in album-equivalent units in the official charts, thus the highest since Adele's album 25 in 2015, as reported by Variety.

Most streamed song

Fortnight, Taylor Swift's collaboration with Post Malone, turned out to be the most preferred song on the release day. It became the most streamed song in a single day in Spotify history.

Most streamed artist

There is no prize for guessing that the above records also make Taylor Swift the most streamed artist in a single day in Spotify history. She's no stranger to breaking such records with every album of hers.

Bestselling vinyl release

In a more fascinating record, TTPD sold 1.8 million copies of vinyls in the US within just five days. This makes it the fourth largest-selling album in the modern era. It comes close to breaking the record of NSYNC's album Celebrity (2001), which stands at 1.878 million. They also hold the second position with No Strings Attached (2000) at 2.416 million. According to a Billboard report, Adele stands at the top with 25 at 3.378 million.