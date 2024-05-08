Kansas City Chiefs' Rashee Rice suspect in alleged assault at nightclub amid ongoing legal troubles

Kansas City Chiefs' Rashee Rice is under heavy fire after running into more trouble with the law during the offseason. According to new reports dated May 7, 2024, the American football wide receiver is reportedly under investigation for allegedly assaulting a photographer at a nightclub in Dallas. This photo provided by the DeSoto Police Department, in DeSoto, Texas, Thursday, April 11, 2024, shows the police booking photo of Kansas City Chiefs' Rashee Rice. Dallas police said Thursday that Rice had turned himself into the Glenn Heights Police Department and was processed at the Regional Jail in Desoto on charges including aggravated assault after he and another driver of a speeding sports car allegedly caused a crash involving a half-dozen vehicles on a Dallas highway the previous month. (DeSoto Police Department via AP)(AP)

WFAA reported Tuesday that the NFL star was suspected of allegedly being embroiled in the incident that took place early Monday. Dallas police sources have reportedly commenced the investigation by interviewing witnesses about the altercation that allegedly took place at 609N. Harwood Street. The location is notably listed as the address for Lit Kitchen & Lounge, attached to Feu Nightclub.

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

Chiefs' Rashee Rice under investigation for alleged assault

The Dallas Morning News further relayed the happenings on the scene, which law enforcement officials supposedly confirmed.

Also read | Pro-Palestine protesters arrested at NYC's Fashion Institute of Technology as Israel moves into Rafah

A police spokesperson stated that officers were dispatched to a club in the 600 block of North Harwood Street, near Federal Street, in response to reports of an assault at about 2:30 am Monday.

New reports informed that the alleged victim - a man - was transferred to the hospital with “non-life-threatening injuries. He reportedly had ”visible swelling on one side of his face."

Additionally, regarding Rice's involvement, officials claimed that Rice, a former Richland High School star, was accused. They did not confirm other names, stating, “It is not our practice to release or confirm a suspect identity during an investigation.”

Reports also claim that as of Tuesday afternoon, no charges were filed, implying there were no records of Rice's recent arrest.

Also read | Vanderpump Rules Season 11 Reunion: Ariana Maddix has had enough of Tom Sandoval | Watch the explosive trailer

Rashee Rice's ongoing legal troubles

Merely a month ago, the police tied Rice to eight charges when a multivehicle crash left at least seven people injured on March 30 in Dallas. Back then, Rice and SMU footballer Theodore ‘Teddy’ Knox were said to have been driving two luxury sports cars that were ultimately connected to the speed-racing accident.

According to The Dallas News Morning, an arrest-warrant affidavit states that Rice was driving 119 mph before the cars collided in the 6600 block of North Central Expressway. Pictures caught Rice and four others fleeing the scene without looking back to offer any support to the afflicted parties.

As a result, Rice faced a count of aggravated assault, one for a collision that led to serious bodily injury and six others for a crash involving injury. Both Rice and Knox surrendered to the authorities two weeks after the accident. They also shortly posted a bond.