Donald Trump faces flak as he declares ‘we’ll win New Jersey' after insulting Bruce Springsteen

A day after the second week of hush money trial, former president Donald Trump addressed a massive rally in New Jersey, where he took a subtle shot at American singer-songwriter and guitarist Bruce Springsteen. Bruce Springsteen is a staunch supporter of Democrats and a outspoken Trump critic.(AP )

During the Saturday rally, which witnessed tens of thousands of supporters on the beachfront in Wildwood, Trump asked his crowd: "I love these Saturday evenings. Is there anything better than a Trump rally?"

"If some of these wackos came along, you know, these liberal singers, they'd actually vote for me. You know, like Bruce Springsteen. We have a much bigger crowd than Bruce Springsteen. Right?" he added.

The New Jersey rock icon is a staunch supporter of Democrats and a outspoken Trump critic. In the past, he co-hosted the audio series Renegades: Born in the USA with former President Barack Obama.

Netzines blast Trump for insulting Bruce Springsteen

Trump's remarks on the "Born in the USA" hitmaker garnered immediate reactions on social media.

“We have a much bigger crowd than Bruce Springsteen,” Trump tells a crowd in New Jersey. “I’m sure he’s a nice guy.” (Genuinely curious if he knows Springsteen has endorsed every Democratic presidential candidate since 2004 and has a podcast with Obama.)," wrote Wall Street Journal reporter Vivian Salama on X.

“Allow me to lie about singers and then insult them -trump translated," political commentator Jake Cobb said.

"If this was a REAL crowd of my fellow New Jerseyans, and not a bunch of brainwashed posers, there is NO chance they would have allowed this Bruce slander to stand," one X user commented.

Clapping back at the GOP leader, a third user chimed in, “Trump insults the President of New Jersey.”

“Bruce Springsteen,,,, if you want to be in an ad making it really clear you won't vote for Trump despite what he says, hit us up,” one more reacted.

'We're going to win New Jersey', says Trump

Trump made a daring bet during his rally that he will win New Jersey, a stronghold for Democrats.

"We're going to officially play in the state of New Jersey. We're going to win New Jersey," he told the ecstatic audience, despite the fact that Democrats received the support of New Jersey in the last eight elections.

"Um, no. Not even close. And people pay to see Bruce Springsteen whereas people need to be paid to see Donald Trump," one X user commented while reacting to his statement.

In 2020, Democrat Joe Biden won over Trump in NJ by 57 percent to 41 percent.

According to a Hill/Emerson poll issued on April 2, Biden leads Trump by 46 percent to 39 percent in New Jersey.