Old Justin Timberlake anti-drinking commercial ‘ages poorly,’ resurfaces and goes viral after his arrest

Justin Timberlake's DWI arrest isn't “tearin' up” any hearts, as the Internet continues to hold the pop star accountable for his massive blunder in broad daylight. Justin Timberlake, as seen in the 2001 anti-drinking PSA Super Bowl ad (left). His mugshot revealed by Sag Harbour Police (right).

Like every other major breakout news story on the web, the “Mirrors” crooner's arrest also led fans to dig up some dirt from the past. Timberlake has been at the centre of multiple controversies in the past, too. Yet, this blast from the past has pushed netizens into a whirlwind of meme-worthy jargon on social media.

*NSYNC's 2001 commercial about responsible drinking hasn't quite aged well, especially with Timberlake falling back on his own words. The pop band's Super Bowl ad serves the role of an anti-drinking PSA, featuring the quintet at a father's doorstep.

Watch Justin Timberlake's NSYNC anti-drinking commercial

Once Timberlake, Lance Bass, Joey Fatone, Chris Kirkpatrick, and JC Chasez introduce themselves to the dad, who isunfamiliar with the popular lot. Timberlake says, “We're going door-to-door to say thanks.”

The message continued with Joey Fatone extending a vote of thanks to parents for “talking to [their] kids about drinking.”

JC Chasez adds, “You see, even with all our success, you’re still a bigger influence on your kids than we are.”

The 2001 Budweiser commercial resurfaced online in the wake of Timberlake's arrest for driving while intoxicated in the Hamptons on June 17. As the video spread like wildfire on TikTok, users started weighing in on the ad's irony and how it had significantly “aged poorly," especially for Timberlake as one of the leading faces of the group - one of the most popular acts at the time.

While some quipped that it was “too soon” to share the video, others referred to it as “beautiful timing” and said the ad had “aged like a fine wine.”

Another fan dug even deeper and drew parallels between the reality of Timberlake's arrest and how his arresting officer was allegedly unfamiliar with the singer like the group was unbeknown to the father in the old video. “The dad not knowing who they are also parallels, the cop not knowing who JT was.” X/Twitter also joined in the conversation. Several users jokingly referenced JT's songs like “What Goes Around Comes Around” and “Cry Me a River.”

About Justin Timberlake's DWI arrest

The “Suit & Tie” hitmaker was pulled over by cops- for allegedly being “wasted," as remarked by a witness at the American Hotel via The Post. Timberlake was reportedly having a ball with friends at the historic venue on Monday night. Later, he got in his car and blew through a stop sign. Once the arresting officer caught up with him, he refused to take a breathalyzer test and allegedly insisted that he had just “one martini and I followed my friends home.”

He was taken into custody and charged with DWI at the Sag Harbor police station. The arresting officer reportedly claimed that Timberlake's eyes were “bloodshot and glassy,” according to a criminal complaint obtained by Page Six. The same is eventually reflected in his mugshot as well.

Timberlake has yet to break his silence on the scandal. He was later released without bail on Tuesday morning. His lawyer's representative said in a statement: “Mr [Edward] Burke [Jr] looks forward to vigorously defending Mr Timberlake against these allegations. He will have a lot to say at the appropriate time. He is currently awaiting full discovery from the DA's office.”

Making matters worse for JT, a source told Page Six after his arrest that he had “a real drinking problem” for years.

Timberlake has also agreeably confessed about the same during a 2006 interview with Observer Music Monthly, “I’m just like everyone else, I get completely plastered, I’ve done my fair share of drugs and I’ve been caught places with my pants down. It’s just I make sure there are no cameras around.”