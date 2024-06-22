Barron Trump's ‘only hope’ of leading a ‘normal, decent' life is… Or is ‘too late’? Internet mulls over

It's impossible to escape the spotlight as a member of the Trump family. 18-year-old Barron William Trump is the newest one to catch the Internet's attention, especially with his “charming" and “funny” personality, according to insiders. Netizens seemed to have found a potential solution for the freshly graduated boy and how he could lead a “decent, normal life.” Barron Trump, son of former US President Donald Trump and former First Lady Melania Trump, takes part in his graduation at Oxbridge Academy in Palm Beach, Florida, May 17, 2024. (AFP)

The conversation particularly fanned the fire when user @AyaClark rose to the occasion with the suggestion, “I think the only hope Barron Trump has of being a normal, decent human is to ask his Aunt Mary if he could come live with her #Barron.” Currently, the tweet has garnered 44.8K views on X/Twitter. She later corrected herself, “Actually, Mary Trump is Barron's cousin, I believe. But, you know what I mean…”

While some concluded that it was already “too late," others recommended a “name change," with some commenting that he “needs to run fast and run far.”

Also read | FIIDS USA urges Biden administration to extend immigration relief to spouses and children of backlogged H-1B applicants

As more takes on the issues followed, another user highlighted how the former president's son probably didn't ask to be a part of the “toxic mess” surrounding his family, “Good one! That kid is already messed up even though his Mom tries to protect him. I really hope that is not the case because Barron didn't ask to be born into all of this toxic mess.”

Who is Mary Trump?

Mary L. Trump is not merely the niece of the former US president; she is also a life coach, psychologist, and writer who has been seethingly critical of her uncle and the Trump empire. In 2022, she divulged her estranged uncle's “narcissistic" ways in the book “Too Much and Never Enough: How My Family Created the World's Dangerous Man.”

According to the BBC, the 59-year-old woman didn't mince her words when she slammed him as a “fraud” and “bully.” With her book as her canvas, she further bashed his personality, addressing how his ego “is a fragile thing that must be bolstered every moment because he knows deep down that he is nothing of what he claims to be.”

Also read | Video of Taylor Swift extinguishing fire in NYC apartment during songwriting session with Gracie Abrams goes viral

In more recent terms, Mary Trump ripped the presumptive GOP presidential nominee a new one, declaring him the “death candidate” in the June 17 edition “The Leader of the Pro-Death Party” of her newsletter “The Good in Us.”

She's releasing a follow-up “Family Memoir” titled “Who Could Ever Love You” on September 10, 2024.

More about Barron Trump

As for Barron's stance, young Trump has yet to actively participate in the political sphere. He was rarely seen in public during his father's presidential term, as the former First Lady, her mother, Melania Trump, is said to be incredibly protective of her son. He is the only child of his father and the former First Lady (Trump's third and current wife).

The teen Trump officially graduated from high school on May 17, 2024. His parents were there in the front row to cheer him on. Barron attended the elite Oxbridge Academy in West Palm Beach, Florida.

Also read | Kate Middleton shares rare message, new sweet photo for Prince William to mark birthday

As he reportedly continues to weigh his college options, his father confirmed during a Philadelphia radio interview in May that he “does like politics” and would sometimes advise the former president, “Dad, this is what you have to do.” Despite steering clear of the political limelight, thanks to his mother, Barron was picked for the high-profile role as one of the state’s at-large delegates to the Republican National Convention ahead of his high school graduation. Later in May, his mother's office announced that he wouldn't be participating as a delegate after all.

The RNC is scheduled to take place in Milwaukee, Florida, from July 15 to 18. Donald Trump Jr., Eric Trump, and Trump’s youngest daughter, Tiffany, will serve as delegates.