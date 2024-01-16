Mary Trump mocks Donald Trump as he loses three lawyers in a day, says 'Iowa victory undermined’

Taking a jibe at her uncle Donald Trump, Mary Trump said the ex-US president's landslide victory in the Iowa caucuses has been "undermined" by departures from his legal team. Republican presidential candidate and former U.S. President Donald Trump speaks during his caucus night watch party in Des Moines, Iowa, U.S., January 15, 2024. REUTERS/Brian Snyder(REUTERS)

Mary Trump stated on her ‘Substack’ website that the departure of three attorneys from Tacopina, Seigel & DeOreo might have a “devastating impact” on cases filed against the ex-US president. Trump's attorneys withdrawal coincides with the day when he secured over 50 percent of the vote among Republican supporters in Iowa.

In a blog post titled “Donald's Iowa Victory Undermined”, Trump's niece said: “There are a few reasons why the loss of counsel is a major setback for any defense. Typically, legal counsel develops a theory of the case in order to help guide preparation. This close to trial, lawyers will have spent hundreds, perhaps thousands of hours compiling evidence and gaining an understanding of the nuances of the case.”

“New lawyers might not have to start from scratch, but catching up would be a difficult task. Donald may have scored a win with his cult in the Iowa caucus today, but in terms of the stakes of him remaining a free man, his loss of counsel may be much more relevant going forward,” Mary Trump added.

'Sinking Ship': Trump mocked after losing 3 attorney in a day

Meanwhile, Trump's critics took to Twitter to take a dig at the ex-president after his defence attorney Joe Tacopina's departure.

“It look like the rats are fleeing the sinking ship. his is like a football team losing their star quarterback right before the Superbowl," Democratic account Occupy Democrats wrote on X (formerly Twitter).

Another anti-Trump account, Boston Smalls, wrote: “I see another Trump lawyer quit. Hey Maga, remember when trump was running for president and he was like, 'we're gonna win so much you're gonna get tired of winning?' How's that working out?”

Key Trump lawyer Joe Tacopina withdraws as Manhattan criminal trial nears

Tacopina withdrew his firm's legal services from the hush money case only two months before the trial set to take place in Manhattan. On Monday, Tacopina filed a declaration urging Judge Lewis Kaplan to grant his two partners, Chad Seigel and Matthew DeOreo, a permission to resign from their positions.

In addition, Tacopina also sought to withdraw his firm's legal services from E. Jean Carroll's battery case and civil defamation against Trump, which resulted in a $5 million damages award for the former Elle columnist last May.

According to the New York Times, “it was not clear why Mr. Tacopina decided to withdraw, and he declined to comment.”

"I respectfully submit this Declaration in support of (Tacopina Seigel and DeOreo's) motion, made pursuant to Local Civil Rule 27.1, to withdraw as counsel (including TSD attorneys Joseph Tacopina, Chad D. Seigel and Matthew G. DeOreo) for Trump, with such other and further relief as the Court deems just and proper," Tacopina wrote in the filing.