Iowa caucus 2024 live updates: Trump, Haley, and DeSantis, who will bring the heat in the midst of the big chill?
Donald Trump leans towards victory while Nikki Haley and Ron DeSantis compete for the second position.
Tonight, the 2024 presidential primaries kick off with the Iowa caucuses, where Republican voters will cast their ballots for their preferred candidate. The race is expected to be dominated by former President Donald Trump, while former U.N. Ambassador Nikki Haley and Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis vie for the runner-up spot.
- Jan 16, 2024 06:56 AM IST
In November, Joe Biden set to compete against Donald Trump or Trump ‘mini me’: Report
President Joe Biden’s campaign advisers are ready to take on Trump or his “mini-me’s” - GOP candidates like Haley and DeSantis - in the fall.
Illinois Gov. Pritzker, a Biden supporter, said Trump’s party has the same “anti-freedom, anti-democracy ideas” regardless of who leads it. Biden’s campaign thinks contrast is key to win and wants to show voters how bad the alternative is.
Pritzker also accused the GOP candidates of “espousing Adolf Hitler’s ideas, denying that the Civil War was about slavery, or demonizing and discounting the rights of large groups of Americans.”Jan 16, 2024 06:49 AM IST
Trump faces ‘climate criminal’ chants from environmentalists; counters with ‘go home to mummy’
On Monday, a group of environmentalists interrupted former President Donald Trump’s campaign rally in Iowa on Sunday. They accused him of being a “Trump, climate criminal” and demanded that he take action to protect the planet.
The former president did not address their concerns and instead told them to “Go Home To Mummy”. He continued his speech as the activists were escorted out of the venue.Jan 16, 2024 06:43 AM IST
Council bluffs Iowa caucus site faces ballot shortage amidst surging turnout
A large number of voters is turning out at Kirn Middle School in Council Bluffs, Iowa, surpassing the organizers' expectations. Exhausting the pre-printed ballots, they are now distributing yellow sheets of paper from small legal pads for voters to record their choices. Additional chairs are being set up to accommodate the influx.
Mary Ann Hanusa, overseeing logistics at the site, stated that individuals in line.Jan 16, 2024 06:29 AM IST
