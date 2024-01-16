‘Go home to mommy,’ Donald Trump blasts climate protester interrupting him at Iowa rally

Former president Donald Trump asked a climate protester to “go home to mommy” after the person accused him during a rally in Iowa of taking millions from oil and gas executives as president. Republican presidential candidate and former U.S. President Donald Trump visits a caucus site at Horizon Event Center in Clive, Iowa, U.S. January 15, 2024 (REUTERS/Sergio Flores)(REUTERS)

“Trump, you’ve taken millions!” a demonstrator yelled on 14 January, interrupting the former president’s speech being held a day before the Iowa caucuses. “Thank you, darling. Thank you,” Trump answered mockingly,

Amazon Sale season is here! Splurge and save now! Click here

As the crowd booed at the protester, Trump seemed to grin. “Go home to mommy. Your mommy’s waiting,” Trump told him. “Go home to mommy.”

Trump went on to call the demonstrator “young and immature.” Another protester later calledthe GOP front-runner “climate criminal,” and was forced out to chants of “USA! USA! USA!”

Trump was eventually joined by North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum (R) at the rally, following which one protester yelled, “Donald Trump claims to speak for my generation, but he is sold out by oil and gas billionaires. Our homes are burning, our homes are flooding!”

“You are digging a grave with your fossil fuel money!” the woman screamed.

Anonprofit advocating for political action to fight the climate crisis, The Sunrise Movement, has admitted that it was responsible for creating the interruption at Trump’s rally. “We just interrupted Trump's rally to call him out for what he is: a climate criminal who cares more about the oil and gas millionaires who bankroll his campaign than our generation's future,” they said in a post on X.

In a separate post, they wrote, “Today we asked Trump: do you represent ordinary people like us, or the oil and gas millionaires who bankroll your campaign? He said: “Go home to your mommy.”

Back in November, The Washington Post reported that the former presidentreceived campaign funds from hundreds of people from the gas and oil industry. Some individuals reportedly even handed $23,000 for a photo with Trump.