Donald Trump's son Barron pulls out as Florida Delegate for RNC amid backlash; Here’s why

Barron Trump, the 18-year-old son of former US President Donald Trump, has withdrawn from his recently granted delegate position for the upcoming presidential election process. This decision follows the backlash that followed shortly after his initial appointment. Sources close to the Trump family suggest that Barron's choice was influenced by prior commitments. Barron, who is set to graduate soon, received an invitation on Wednesday to participate as a delegate for the Florida GOP at the Republican Convention in Milwaukee. US president Donald Trump, First Lady Melania Trump and son Barron at the White House in Washington, DC on January 1, 2018.(AFP Photo)

Barron Trump won't be a Florida Delegate

“While Barron is honoured to have been chosen as a delegate by the Florida Republican Party, he regretfully declines to participate due to prior commitments,” Melania Trump’s office rolled out a statement on Friday citing the withdrawal. If he had been part of the lineup, Barron would have joined his siblings Donald Jr., Eric, and Tiffany in representing Florida as delegates. Their combined participation was viewed as major support for nominating their father as the official Republican presidential nominee at the convention scheduled for July 15-18.

Barron Trump withdraws from Trump’s political campaign

Earlier a spokesperson of Trump’s political campaign mentioned that Barron was pretty much interested in the process. Trump himself later used his Truth social platform to commend his youngest son's foray into the political campaign. However, the public reaction was lukewarm, with many questioning whether he wanted to build on his father's legacy with a prominent political role or simply join what critics call "his dad's circus".

Apart from the Trump siblings, additional GOP delegates with family ties include Don Jr.'s fiancée, Kimberly Guilfoyle, and Tiffany's husband, Michael Boulos. Meanwhile, Ivanka Trump, who often finds herself in the spotlight due to her celebrity status, previously stated that she would not participate in the campaign and intends to avoid any roles within it.

In other news, Donald Trump, who is currently in the middle of a hush money lawsuit, has been granted permission by a judge to appear at his son Barron's graduation next month. Earlier on Friday, Donald revealed that Barron was interested in politics and sometimes gave him advice. Barron is often seen with his mother, Melania, who is reportedly very protective of his privacy and his education. “He’s a little on the tall side. I will tell you, he’s a tall one, but he is a good-looking guy. And he’s really been a great student. And he does like politics. It’s sort of funny,” Trump spoke to Philadelphia’s Talk Radio 1210 WPHT.