Donald Trump's son Barron, 18, sparks debate as Florida delegate; 'is he joining his father's circus?'

Former US President Donald Trump's youngest son, Barron Trump, who recently turned 18, has sparked debate by taking on the role of a Florida delegate at July's Republican National Convention. The move was shocking rather than welcoming for many political enthusiasts, who are now wondering about Barron's intentions—whether he is stepping into a major political role to further his father's legacy or simply becoming a part of what critics often deride as “his father's circus.” Barron Trump with POTUS (Source: AFP)

Barron Trump becomes Florida delegate at RNC

Barron, a high school senior who is expected to graduate in the next couple of months, is on the list of at-large delegates who will represent Florida at the convention. The convention will allow delegates to officially choose the party's candidate for the presidency at the convention in Wisconsin. Which is going to be Donald Trump of course.

According to multiple reports, Barron is following in his siblings' footsteps, including brothers Donald, Jr., and Eric, as well as sister Tiffany. "We have a great delegation of grassroots leaders, elected officials and even Trump family members." Said Evan Power, the chairman of the Republican Party of Florida. "Florida is continuing to have a great convention team, but more importantly, we are preparing to win Florida and win it big,” he added to his statement.

Trump, who has been dealing with the hush money trial in court, has been primarily focused on his hearings these days. The judge in the case recently allowed him to attend Barron's graduation by not scheduling a trial on the day after Trump reportedly whined about missing his wife Melania's birthday. Melania Trump, who has largely remained out of the public eye recently, has extended the same privacy to their son Barron as well. However, Barron's entry into politics has left many questioning the parents' decision to involve their child in politics at such an early age.

Barron Trump’s entry into politics sparks debate

"He's now fair game to the media. I'm actually surprised. I thought Melania Trump would do everything to prevent this, but if Barron, now an adult, personally made the decision to participate in his father's circus, so be it." A user commented on the news on X (formerly twitter). “I’ll be honest, he looks way too much like his criminal father for me to cut him any slack.” wrote another, pointing out the eerie similarity between the son and father duo in terms of looks.

Joining the list of Trump siblings as Delegates are Kimberly Guilfoyle, the fiancée of Donald Trump Jr., and Michael Boulos, who is the husband of Tiffany Trump. The convention event will take place from July 15 to 18 in Milwaukee. Trump also posted a video on his social media platform, Truth Social, praising his son and his entry into the RNC.

The 18-year-old son of Trump and Melania, their only child in over two decades of marriage, is not an unfamiliar face to the media. He has often garnered attention for his resemblance to Trump and mainly for his height of 6ft 7in. Barron has been attending a private ever since the family moved to Palm Beach Florida.

One of Trump’s campaign members told ABC News that Barron is "very interested in our nation's political process". Many voters claimed that Barron’s entry in politics is ‘fair game’ citing, “Barron Trump is fair game. I repeat fair game. Don’t care. You came for Chelsea at 13. You went after the Obama girls as children & still are attacking them. This anchor baby deserves nothing less.”

“Barron Trump is going to be a Republican delegate. We need to treat him with all of the care and respect the Republicans showed Ashley and Hunter Biden,” added another.