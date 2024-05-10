Trump hush money trial: Most heated moments from Stormy Daniels' bombshell testimony

Stormy Daniels returned to the witness stand again in Donald Trump's hush money trial on Thursday. During the second day of her bombshell testimony, the porn actress sparred with Trump's lawyer in several heated exchanges. From being accused of making up “phoney” sex stories to “Make America Horny Again,” here are the most heated moments from Daniels' testimony: Stormy Daniels testifies on the witness stand as a promotional image for one of her shows featuring an image of Trump is displayed on monitors in Manhattan criminal court, Thursday, May 9, 2024, in New York. (Elizabeth Williams via AP)(AP)

'I would’ve written it to be a lot better'

When the former president's defence attorney, Susan Necheles, questioned the credibility of Daniels' affair with Trump, the adult film actress held firm in her testimony. “You have a lot of experience in making phoney stories about sex appear to be real,” Necheles said, per a New York Times reporter.

Taken aback by the cross-examination, Daniels said, “That’s not how I would put it. ... The sex in the films is very much real, just like what happened to me in that room.” As Necheles continued to shut down her alleged sexual encounter with the ex-POTUS, Daniels said, “Wow. If that story were untrue, I would have written it to be a lot better.”

Defense asks whether Daniels was actually scared by Trump

Necheles pressed Daniels on whether she was really shaken when she saw Trump waiting for her in bed, wearing a t-shirt and boxers. “When you are not expecting a man twice your age in his underwear, absolutely,” Daniels said of the incident in a hotel room back in 2006.

Hinting at her experience in the porn industry, Necheles then asked Daniels whether it was “the first time in your life that someone made a pass at you.” To this, she said that it indeed was the first time someone “twice my age and bigger than me” with a bodyguard outside the door did, per NBC News.

The use of ‘Make America Horny Again’ slogan in 2018

Another hot topic of discussion during Daniels' second day of testimony was the “Make America Horny Again” slogan for her 2018 tour of strip clubs. Necheles argued that Daniels used the slogan, implying she wanted to show off her affair with Trump. However, the adult film actress denied it, saying, “I did not name that tour, and I fought it tooth and nail.”

‘Orange turd’ social media post

Referring to an old tweet from Daniels, where she said she “doesn't ow him s**t, and I'll never give that orange turd a dime,” Necheles argued that she intended to belittle Trump. “It doesn’t say ‘President Trump,’ it says ‘orange turd,’” Daniels said, adding, “If that’s how you’re going to interpret it, that’s on you,” per Rolling Stone.