Trump says Biden is ‘leading world into WW3’ in scathing Truth Social post

Despite his ongoing legal woes, Donald Trump is not shying away from social media rants. As Stormy Daniels gives her very explicit bombshell testimony in the hush money trial, Trump is directing his focus to Joe Biden. Taking to his social media platform, Truth Social, the former US president said that Biden is “leading the world straight into World War III.” Trump's scathing remarks come amid Biden's declaration that the US will not be providing weapons to Israel for attacking Rafah, Hamas' last major stronghold in Gaza. Donald Trump slammed Joe Biden in a scathing Truth Social rant, for not supplying weapons to Israel for an attack on Rafah(AP)

Trump slams Biden for not supporting Israel's attack on Rafah

In criticism of Biden's stance on Israel attacking Rafah, Trump wrote, “Crooked Joe Biden, whether he knows it or not, just said he will withhold weapons from Israel as they fight to eradicate Hamas Terrorists in Gaza. Hamas murdered thousands of innocent civilians, including babies, and are still holding Americans hostage, if the hostages are still alive,” per Mirror.

Trump continued, “Yet Crooked Joe is taking the side of these terrorists, just like he has sided with the Radical Mobs taking over our college campuses, because his donors are funding them. Biden is weak, corrupt, and leading the world straight into World War III,” adding, “Remember - this war in Israel, just like the war in Ukraine, would have NEVER started if I was in the White House. But very soon, we will be back, and once again demanding PEACE THROUGH STRENGTH!”

Biden made his viewpoints clear in an interview with CNN on Wednesday, where he reflected on his decision last week to pause a shipment of heavy bombs to Israel. “Civilians have been killed in Gaza as a consequence of those bombs and other ways in which they go after population centres,” he told the outlet, adding, "If they go into Rafah, I’m not supplying the weapons that have been used historically to deal with Rafah, to deal with the cities, that deal with that problem.”