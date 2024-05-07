Stormy Daniels takes the stand in hush money trial, says she ‘spanked’ Trump with magazine

Stormy Daniels took the stand in Donald Trump's hush money trial on Tuesday. In her bombshell testimony, the pornographic film actress detailed her salacious meeting with the ex-president. She recounted that the rendezvous involved silk pyjamas and “spanking.” As Daniels went into the details of her sexual encounter with Trump, a judge deemed it “unnecessary.” Here's what Daniels said in her testimony: FILE - Stormy Daniels arrives at an event in Berlin, on Oct. 11, 2018. Witness testimony in Donald Trump's hush money trial is set to move forward again and all eyes are on who will be called next. An attorney for Stormy Daniels says the porn actor is expected to appear as a witness on Tuesday. (AP Photo/Markus Schreiber, File)(AP)

Inside Stormy Daniels' bombshell testimony in Trump's hush money trial

The 45-year-old adult film star, whose real name is Stephanie Clifford, revealed her various meetings with former POTUS during Day 13 of Trump's NYC criminal fraud trial. Daniels testified about growing up in Louisiana and confessed she got into exotic dancing at the age of 21.

In her very explicit testimony, Daniels recounted her first intimate encounter with Trump. When she entered his penthouse suite, Trump was wearing silk or satin pyjamas. Daniels recalled poking fun at his outfit at the time, saying, “Does Mr. Hefner know you stole his pajamas?” When she urged him to change his clothes, Trump obliged “very politely,” per NBC News.

Directly addressing the jurors, Daniels revealed that the former president then went on to ask about her adult films and whether she'd been tested for any STD. To this, Daniels told him at the time, “I’ve never had a bad test. I’ve never tested positive for anything.”

‘What about your wife?’

Daniels also said in her testimony that when she inquired about his wife, Melania, Trump told her not to worry about it as they didn't even sleep in the same room. “He showed me a few pictures and things, and I said ‘Oh, what about your wife,’” she told the jurors, adding, “He said, 'Don’t worry about that, we don’t even sleep in the same room.” She then recounted “spanking” him with a magazine that had his face on its cover page.

“I pretty much had enough of his arrogance and cutting me off and still not getting my dinner,” Daniels said. “Someone should spank you with that,” she told Trump when he pulled out the magazine. Daniels added that when he “gave me a look” as a dare. She testified, “I took it from him and I said turn around, and I swatted him right on the butt.” “And he was much more polite,” she added.