Tuesday, May 07, 2024
New Delhi oC
Donald Trump willing to go to jail over gag order, but why does he want to make that sacrifice?

ByVertika Kanaujia
May 07, 2024 05:30 PM IST

In the corridors of power and the courtrooms of justice, Trump's defiance against the gag order emerged as a potent symbol of his unwavering resolve.

Donald Trump, facing with a gag order aimed at curbing his public commentary on his ongoing trial has brazenly asserted his constitutional rights.

Frankly, our Constitution is much more important than jail, Trump proclaimed to the press(AFP)
"Frankly, our Constitution is much more important than jail," Trump proclaimed to the press, his voice echoing through the courthouse corridors. "It's not even close. I'll make that sacrifice any day."

The gag order, imposed in March, aimed to silence Trump's public statements concerning witnesses, prosecutors, and court proceedings. However, Trump's helplessness to keep quiet soon clashed with judicial directives. Judge Juan Merchan, irked by repeated violations, slapped Trump with fines and issued a stern warning of potential incarceration.

"Your continued violations threaten the administration of justice and constitute a direct attack on the rule of law," Judge Merchan admonished Trump.

“It appears that the $1,000 fines are not serving as a deterrent. Going forward, this court will have to consider a jail sanction,” Judge Merchan continued.

Despite the judicial rebuke, Trump's resolve remains unshaken. Faced with a $9,000 fine for lambasting witnesses in social media posts, Trump's defense attorney attempted to justify his client's actions, however, the judge remained unmoved. "It appears that fines are not serving as a deterrent. This court may consider a jail sanction," Judge Merchan cautioned.

The gag order became a rallying cry for his supporters. Leveraging the restrictions to fuel his political agenda, Trump launched a fundraising blitz, decrying what he portrayed as a biased and unfair judicial system.

Gag order suting Trump's poll narrative

"The liberal judge in New York just threatened to THROW ME IN JAIL," a fundraising email screamed, igniting fervor among supporters.

The message resonated, prompting an outpouring of donations to Trump's campaign coffers. On the day of Trump's mugshot in Fulton County, Georgia, campaign contributions soared, marking a watershed moment in his electoral pursuits.

"Do it... and watch those poll numbers go through the roof," urged Ryan Fournier, Chair of Students for Trump, as supporters rallied behind their embattled leader.

