Donald Trump will surely land in Rikers Island jail if he keeps trying the patience of the judge

Legal expert Neama Rahmani has stated that former President Donald Trump could be sent to Rikers Island, the largest jail in New York City, if he violates another gag order. Legal expert Neama Rahmani warns that former President Donald Trump could face jail time if he violates another gag order, potentially inciting mass protests and "civil unrest." (AP Photo/Mike Roemer, File)(AP)

Rahmani, a former federal prosecutor, warned that it could likely incite “mass protests and civil unrest,” per Daily Express US.

The warning comes in the wake of Trump’s New York hush money trial, where he was fined $1,000 for a second violation of the gag order, which restricts inflammatory comments about jurors and others involved in the case. Earlier, Trump was slapped with a $9,000 fine for nine separate violations.

Trump again threatened with jail time, could he really go to jail?

Judge Juan M. Merchan stated, “It appears that the $1,000 fines are not serving as a deterrent. Therefore going forward, this court will have to consider a jail sanction.”

“[Trump's statements] threaten to interfere with the fair administration of justice and constitute a direct attack on the rule of law. I cannot allow that to continue.”

Rahmani speculated on the complications of incarcerating Trump, considering his Secret Service protection. “That’s the most likely. Obviously, you’re talking about Trump having Secret Service protection, even in jail. So logistically, it would be a nightmare…I don’t know if Rikers could accommodate that,” he said.

He also highlighted, “We've never had a situation where there's been an inmate that had protection like that...but Rikers would be the most likely given the proximity to the courthouse.”

Rahmani noted, “It may lead to mass protests and civil unrest. [Trump] would rail out on Truth Social. And the thought of Trump being jailed for any period of time is problematic from a public policy perspective.”

“The country is already so divided. And there are a significant percentage of American people that believe that Trump is being treated unfairly and railroaded by our criminal justice system...But just the images or videos of him in custody, I mean that would really be something else.”

Despite Judge Merchan’s stern warning and consideration of jail time, he expressed reluctance, calling, “The last thing I want to do is put you in jail. You are the former president of the United States and possibly the next president as well. There are many reasons why incarceration is truly a last resort for me. To take that step would be disruptive to these proceedings.”

Trump’s popularity has paradoxically increased with legal challenges

A Morning Consult poll showed a nine percent increase in his electability after his Georgia arrest.

Rahmani suggested that imprisonment might further boost Trump’s poll numbers, stating, “It’s never happened, you know, a former president, and maybe the next president, being jailed.”

“But Trump is an enigma every time he’s indicted. When he faces some sort of civil or criminal legal problem, his poll numbers seem to bounce,” he remarked.

“He will take advantage of it financially and politically. He's always come out ahead.”