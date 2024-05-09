Trump under fire after Stormy Daniels' bombshell ‘you remind me of my daughter’ revelation, but did Ivanka just react?

While Donald Trump is facing a rough time amidst his ongoing hush money trial, the former US President was forced to hear adult film star Stormy Daniels in-depth testimony about her encounter with him during their alleged 2006 affair. Jimmy Kimmel was quick to mock Trump after Daniels' shocking revelation. “I can only imagine the nervous farting was off the charts,” he said.

Daniels' testimony was supposedly deemed so graphic that the court condemned it for going into “too much detail”, while few others were having fun as they got a chance to throw plenty of jokes at Trump.

On Tuesday night, Daniels startled the court by testifying that Trump told her “she reminded him of his daughter” Ivanka minutes after spanking him during their alleged sexual encounter.

Donald Trump faces immense heat

Meanwhile, Jimmy Kimmel was quick to mock Trump during his show after Daniels' shocking revelation. “I can only imagine the nervous farting was off the charts,” he quipped. He even highlighted how Daniel mentioned Ivanka during her three hours and 45 minutes testimony. “Feels like we should lock him up just for that,” Kimmel stated.

Not just Kimmel, even netizens expressed dismay and questioned Trump's silence over Daniels' testimony.

“Trump disrespects all women, not just Melania. He told Stormy she reminded him of Ivanka. That tells sane people everything they need to know,” one X user wrote.

“Trump made her the dull, vacuous, superficial human she is today. He did that with Eric and Junior too,” another wrote, while a third user chimed in ‘Gross’.

While one user ridiculed Trump, saying that “This entire story is hilarious,” another netizen tagged Ivanka, writing, “Your father seems like a truly disgusting human”.

Did Ivanka react to Daniels' testimony?

On May 8, Ivanka Trump shared a cryptic quote to her Instagram stories.

"The cost of a thing is the amount of what I will call life which will be required to be exchanged for it, immediately or in the long run," Ivanka posted the quote from "Walden" by Henry David Thoreau

While Ivanka's didn't directly say a word about Daniels' testimony, it seems she may be questioning what the adult film star is gaining by revealing her father's wrongdoings.

She also shared a video of musician and composer Tom Waits providing Charles Bukowski's poem "The Laughing Heart" on her Instagram story.

Trump has rejected all accusations against him and pleaded not guilty to 34 felony counts of fabricating business documents in connection with the hush money. He is accused of paying Daniels hush money through his lawyer Michael Cohen to keep the former president's alleged extra-marital affair a secret ahead of the 2016 election.