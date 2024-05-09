Barron Trump set to make political debut, will serve as Florida delegate to Republican convention

Donald Trump’s youngest son, Barron Trump, has been selected to serve as a Florida delegate to the Republican National Convention. This is set to take place in Milwaukee this summer, the state party chairman has confirmed. Barron Trump will serve as Florida delegate to Republican convention (AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell)

The 18-year-old soon-to-be high school graduate will join three of his siblings – Donald Trump Jr., Eric Trump and Tiffany Trump – all of whom are among the 41 at-large delegates from the state, according to Florida GOP chair Evan Power. “We are fortunate to have a great group of grassroots leaders, elected officials, and members of the Trump family working together as part of the Florida delegation to the 2024 Republican National Convention,” Power said in a statement, according to New York Post.

NBC News reported that there are more delegates connected to the Trump family, including Donald Trump Jr’s fiancée Kimberly Guilfoyle and Tiffany’s husband Michael Boulos. Trump’s oldest daughter Ivanka has not been involved in politics after her dad lost his 2020 White House re-election bid.

Barron Trump has retained a private life

While the Trump family is full of politically involved children, Barron has mostly stayed away from the public eye. He turned 18 in March. He has always retained a more private life compared to his brothers.

Amid the Trump family’s woes with the former president’s legal troubles, a source told PEOPLE in March 2023 that "Barron has always been a first priority in [Melania's] life." "Of course she is worried and concerned about the legal issues, but she has not done anything more to protect Barron now than she ever did," the insider said. "She has always put him first. She is a good mother."

Barron, born in 2006, was Donald Trump’s fifth child and Melania's first. Melania and Trump realised they were expecting their first kid about six months after they tied the knot. In a previous discussion with PEOPLE, Melania revealed that her husband was a little taken aback by the news.

“He came home [one day last August], and I told him he’d be a daddy. And his reaction was ... at first he needed to take it in. It was a real surprise. And then he was very happy,” she said.

Donald Trump added, “I expected we were going to have children, so I wasn’t totally surprised. But I was surprised by the speed of it. It happened very quickly.”