Donald Trump reveals political advice son Barron gives him ahead of US elections: ‘He'll tell me sometimes...’

Amidst the ongoing debate over Barron Trump's political role at the RNC convention as a delegate from Florida, former President Donald Trump revealed that his youngest son likes to give him advice on politics. Don Jr., Eric, and Tiffany will join Barron during the Milwaukee conference, which will see in attendance 41 at-large Sunshine State delegates, including four members of the Trump family.(AFP)

This development comes at a time when the former president is facing a hush money trial in New York court, where former adult star Stormy Daniels has made bombshell revelations about her alleged affair with Trump. Barron has been chosen as Florida delegate to the RNC, which will take place on July 15 at Fiserv Forum in Wisconsin. It will be a big day as delegates will pick the Republican Party's nominees for president and vice president for the 2024 presidential race.

Speaking with “Kayal and Company” on Philadelphia’s Talk Radio 1210 WPHT, Trump boasted that his son has been a great student and he loves politics.

“He’s a little on the tall side. I will tell you, he’s a tall one, but he is a good-looking guy. And he’s really been a great student. And he does like politics. It’s sort of funny," the presumptive GOP nominee said.

"He’ll tell me sometimes, ‘Dad, this is what you have to do'," he said.

Which college will Barron Trump attend?

Calling Barron a good person, Trump said his son is now a senior in high school and he will be going to college soon. “And you know, a lot of, a lot of these choices of colleges are changing because you see what’s going on in the last month.”

Melania's only child with Trump, Barron, was mainly kept out of the spotlight during his childhood and his father's stint in office. However, he has sparked worldwide curiosity since turning 18-year-old in March.

Speculations are rife about Barron's college choice. According to The Daily Beast, NYU was his top pick, although Trumps are yet to announce the final decision.

Earlier, Donald Trump had complained that his ongoing Manhattan trial would prohibit him from taking part in Barron's graduation. He is accused of manipulating business documents to hide a $130,000 hush money payment made to Daniels to stay mum about their alleged affair.

Judge Juan Merchan, who is supervising the case, allowed the GOP leader to attend the May 17 event.