Donald Trump ridiculed for getting son Barron's age wrong: ‘Dear Lord, if Biden had done that…’

Donald Trump on Thursday appeared in a New York court where adult film star Stormy Daniels testified for the second time amidst the ongoing hush money trial. There's no doubt that Trump must be under pressure following bombshell revelation by Daniels, who claimed to have an affair with the former US president when his wife Melania was pregnant with their son Barron. "He's pretty young, I will say. He's 17. But if they can do that, I'm all for it," Donald Trump said while speaking about Barron.(AFP)

Born on 20 March, 2006, Baron is the only child of Melania with Trump. While Baron turned 18 this year, Trump got his fifth child's age wrong during an interview with Miami's Telemundo 51 on Thursday.

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

As the teen is all set to be a delegate for Florida at the upcoming Republican National Convention in July, the former president, 77, was asked about his son's entry to politics.

"He's pretty young, I will say. He's 17. But if they can do that, I'm all for it," Trump told NBC Universal's Spanish-language network.

The Trumps have so far kept Barron out of the public eye. After Trump won the 2016 presidential race, the couple waited until the end of the school year to relocate their 10-year-old son into the White House in a bid to avoid any disruption to his education.

Melania reportedly raised Barron to be bilingual and is known to be quite protective of her son. On May 17, the high schooler will graduate from Oxbridge Academy in Palm Beach, Florida, and Trump has requested that his New York criminal trial be paused so that he can attend the ceremony.

Also Read: Barron Trump's supposed girlfriend opens up about his ‘lil shy boy’ personality, reveals why their romance ended

Trump faces heat for getting Barron's age wrong

As Trump will mostly face a rematch with 81-year-old President Joe Biden in November elections, both the leaders have been trading barbs at each other over their age and mental capability.

The GOP leader has often tragetted Biden over his age and memory, especially after the explosive report by special counsel Robert Hur, who impugned the commander-in-chief's age and competence.

Meanwhile, Trump was slammed for guessing his son's age wrong, with several people commenting on the post shared by Ron Filipkowski, the former state and federal prosecutor.

“He shows a lot of maturity and talent at this age?” one wrote.

“If Biden did this it would be a weeks long news cycle. The whole Hur report was how he didn’t remember the exact year his son died,” another X user said.

A third chimed in, “Dear Lord, if Biden had done that.... Nevermind”.

“No father who is their right mind doesn't know their son's age??!!! He clearly has dementia, clearly,” one more commented.

“To Trump’s defense Barron was 17 the last time he saw him,” another quipped, as the business tycoon is currently busy with his ongoing hush money trial.

Trump is facing 34 felony accusations for manipulating business documents, reportedly to hide "hush money" payments to Daniels ahead of the 2016 presidential elections.