Kate Middleton shares rare message, new sweet photo for Prince William to mark birthday

Kate Middleton has a sweet message for her husband as he turns 42. On Friday, June 21, the Princess of Wales marked Prince William's birthday with a touching social media post featuring a fun beach day photo. Shared via the royal couple's official X, formerly Twitter handle @KensingtonRoyal, the adorable picture shows Prince William leaping into the air with his children Prince George, Prince Louis, and Princess Charlotte. Kate Middleton shares sweet message and photo to mark Prince William's birthday(AP)

Princess of Wales' sweet message for Prince William

Although Kate continues to undergo cancer treatment, she made sure to shower her husband with love and admiration on his birthday. The 42-year-old shared the fun family photo along with a sweet message that read, “Happy birthday Papa, we all love you so much!” She signed the post with “Cx.” Kensington Palace has confirmed that the photograph was captured by Kate last month in Norfolk, England, per People.

She shared a similar photo, which was also taken by her, on Father's Day. The photograph showed the Prince and their three children hugging each other as they faced the ocean away from the camera. “We love you, Papa. Happy Father’s Day G, C & L The Princess of Wales, 2024,” the post was captioned. It marked the first time a social media post had been signed by the young royals.

Royal fans wish Prince William happy birthday

Shortly after Kate shared the post, fans flooded the comment section with birthday wishes for Prince William. One well-wisher wrote, “Happy Happy birthday Prince William.. that is one brilliant photo! The Princess of Wales is extremely talented !! I hope that you have an absolutely fantastic day surrounded by all who love you . For my part I’m sending you the biggest of hugs and love immense ! So have a great day “ Wombat “ from this Aussie.”

Another said, “A very Happy Birthday to the Prince of Wales; pictured with their three delightful children, in a fabulous photograph taken by the Princess of Wales. Outstanding!” One more wrote, “That’s a nice shot though! Thanks for sharing and spreading the love for papa never thought I’d say that!”