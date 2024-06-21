King Charles III pushes Prince Harry and Prince William to amend a ages-old ‘feud’

Prince Harry and Prince William might soon conclude a long-standing feud due to “pressure” from King Charles III, according to a royal expert. Prince Harry flew more than 5,000 miles to see his father after King Charles III was diagnosed with cancer. But he did not see his estranged brother, William, during a visit that lasted scarcely 24 hours. (AP Photo/Martin Meissner, File)(AP)

The Duke of Sussex has been encouraged by his father, Charles to look for a property in the UK so that the monarch can spend more time with his grandchildren, Prince Archie and Princess Lillibet.

Royal expert Tom Quinn suggested that King Charles is keen on having a closer relationship with his grandchildren. Quinn told Mirror UK, “King Charles has been putting pressure on Harry to do just this as he is angry that his only relationship with his grandchildren so far is via video calls, which Charles hates.”

King Charles urges Prince Harry to return to UK

The prospect of Prince Harry and Prince William reuniting at a UK home has also been floated, though it is believed that Meghan Markle might not join her husband due to her negative experiences within the Royal Family.

Quinn elaborated, “William and Kate's children would spend the weekend at Highgrove and Harry's children could then easily pop over from their house nearby.”

“This would neatly get round the problem of Meghan – she just wouldn't need to be there and the children could be whisked back to the States after a week or two.”

It is clear that King Charles' younger son's life is firmly rooted in the US. He has previously expressed ambivalence about becoming an American citizen.

During an interview with Good Morning America, when host William Reeve asked the duke “Do you feel American?”, Harry responded, “Do I feel American? No... I don't know how I feel.” When pressed on what would stop him from applying for American citizenship, he replied, “I have no idea. I'm here standing next to these guys. The American citizenship is a thought that has crossed my mind, but certainly not something that is a priority for me right now.”

However, it was reported earlier that Prince Harry changed his country of residence from the UK to the US.

And also, Meghan appears very content with her life in California. Author Omid Scobie has suggested that she may never return to the UK. In his book, ‘Endgame,’ Scobie wrote that Meghan “never felt at home” in the UK and has no desire to “set foot again in England.”