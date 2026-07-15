‘This is scary’: Canada wildfire traps freight train between massive flames in Ontario | Watch
In Ontario, a freight train was stranded during a wildfire, leading to a collision when crew attempted a rescue. Despite the chaos, all crew members escaped.
Dramatic videos circulating on social media from Northern Ontario, Canada, have drawn widespread attention after a freight train was caught amid fast-moving wildfires. The incident reportedly unfolded as forest fires swept through the region, surrounding the railway tracks with flames and thick smoke.
Footage recorded from inside the locomotive captured the tense moments as crew members remained inside while the fire closed in from both sides. One of the crew member can be heard saying “This is getting scary.”
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The footage also shows another train passing the stranded locomotive, although it does not appear to stop. However, HT couldn't independently verify the authenticity of the video.
Collision after rescue attempt
Reportedly, the incident began after part of the train crew separated from the train to rescue a foreman. During the operation, heavy smoke and extremely poor visibility reportedly led the detached locomotive to collide with its own train.
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The collision is believed to have triggered additional fires, forcing the crew to abandon the train and escape on foot. Despite the dangerous situation, all crew members survived safely, according to the Free Press Journal.
Wildfire continues to worsen
The incident comes amid an intense wildfire season in northwestern Ontario, where 128 active wildfires are burning, news agency Associated Press (AP) reported. Several communities remain under evacuation orders as firefighters continue efforts to contain the blazes.
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The smoke from large wildfires burning in Canada and Minnesota is also expected to spread across large parts of the US Midwest and Northeast this week, the agency further added.
Minnesota officials have issued an air quality alert from Tuesday through Friday for areas including the Twin Cities metro area, Alexandria and Two Harbors. Authorities warned that very heavy smoke is expected across the state's northeastern region, while air quality in places including Two Harbors and the Tribal Nation of Grand Portage is forecast to reach hazardous levels, making outdoor air unsafe for everyone.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORShivya Kanojia
Shivya Kanojia is a journalist at Hindustan Times, where she works in the fast-paced digital news ecosystem with a strong sense of editorial judgement and a clear understanding of what makes a story both important and traffic-driven. An alumna of the Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC), Shivya brings a thoughtful balance of news value and audience relevance to her work, ensuring stories resonate beyond the immediate headline. Over the course of her three-year journey in the digital news space, Shivya has worked across a wide range of beats, including politics, civic issues, human-interest features and trending news. This diverse exposure has shaped her ability to approach stories with nuance, adaptability and context, whether she is breaking down complex developments or spotlighting everyday narratives that often go unnoticed. She is particularly drawn to human-interest stories, interviews and explainers that offer depth and clarity, aiming to move past surface-level reporting to explore the people, emotions and circumstances behind the news. Prior to joining Hindustan Times, Shivya worked with Firstpost and Times Now, where she covered a broad spectrum of topics and honed her skills in digital journalism . Outside the newsroom, Shivya enjoys discovering new cafés, drawn to good coffee, cosy spaces and unhurried conversations. Shopping is another pastime she cherishes, not always out of necessity, but often guided by instinct and the simple joy of stumbling upon unexpected finds. Above all, she treasures time spent with loved ones, finding meaning in shared laughter, simple moments and memories that linger long after.Read More