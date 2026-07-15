‘This is scary’: Canada wildfire traps freight train between massive flames in Ontario | Watch

Dramatic videos circulating on social media from Northern Ontario, Canada, have drawn widespread attention after a freight train was caught amid fast-moving wildfires. The incident reportedly unfolded as forest fires swept through the region, surrounding the railway tracks with flames and thick smoke. Footage recorded from inside the locomotive captured the tense moments as crew members remained inside. Credits- X@solmamakwa

Footage recorded from inside the locomotive captured the tense moments as crew members remained inside while the fire closed in from both sides. One of the crew member can be heard saying “This is getting scary.”

Also read | Smoke seen near Rabbit Ears Pass in National Forest; photos and videos surface

The footage also shows another train passing the stranded locomotive, although it does not appear to stop. However, HT couldn't independently verify the authenticity of the video.