Steamboat Springs fire: Smoke seen near Rabbit Ears Pass in National Forest; photos and videos surface

According to Steamboat Springs Fire Rescue (SSFR), SSFR and Dispatch are aware of smoke seen on Rabbit Ears Pass. As per the department, the incident is located in the National Forest and the US Forest Service is responding and will oversee the incident.

A wildfire has been reported near Steamboat Springs in Colorado .

According to people on social media, the fire started at 11:45am local times.

SSFR thanked everyone who called in to report the smoke and urged people to “stay safe.”

Also Read: Summit Fire video: LA wildfire burns over 2,600 acres as evacuations continue, advisory issued: ‘If people feel…’

SSFR's statement:

“SSFR and Dispatch are aware of the smoke on Rabbit Ears Pass. The incident is in the National Forest and US Forest Service is responding and will oversee the incident. Thank you to everyone who called it in and please stay safe.”

Another fire: Summit Fire update Summit Fire which started on July 11, is still burning in the Antelope Valley community of Llano, California, with officials reporting that forward progress on the blaze has been stopped and containment has increased.

According to fire officials, the fire has burned 2,690 acres and is now 15% contained.

More than 500 firefighters have battled the blaze since it erupted Friday near Jesus Canyon Road and East Avenue Z. One firefighter suffered minor injuries and is expected to recover. The fire has damaged one residence and destroyed one minor structure, as per ABC 7.

Evacuation orders have been lifted in both Los Angeles and San Bernardino counties, though some evacuation warnings remain in parts of Los Angeles County.